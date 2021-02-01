 

Goodvalley secures refinancing of senior debt

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 09:17  |  37   |   |   

01/02/2021
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 1/2021

 

The Goodvalley board of directors has approved a facilities agreement consisting of two term loans in the aggregate amount of EUR 140,000,000 and two revolving credit facilities of up to EUR 10,000,000. The purpose of the facility is to refinance Goodvalley’s existing EUR 135,000,000 senior secured bond which matures on 24 May 2021.

 

 

Further information

CEO, Hans Henrik Pedersen
+ 45 76 52 20 00
investor@goodvalley.com

 

Goodvalley at a glance

Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goodvalley secures refinancing of senior debt 01/02/2021COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 1/2021   The Goodvalley board of directors has approved a facilities agreement consisting of two term loans in the aggregate amount of EUR 140,000,000 and two revolving credit facilities of up to EUR 10,000,000. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Metallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus