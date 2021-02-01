Goodvalley secures refinancing of senior debt

The Goodvalley board of directors has approved a facilities agreement consisting of two term loans in the aggregate amount of EUR 140,000,000 and two revolving credit facilities of up to EUR 10,000,000. The purpose of the facility is to refinance Goodvalley’s existing EUR 135,000,000 senior secured bond which matures on 24 May 2021.

Further information

CEO, Hans Henrik Pedersen

+ 45 76 52 20 00

investor@goodvalley.com

Goodvalley at a glance

Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.

