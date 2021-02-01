MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 25 January to 29 January 2021:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|20,120
|164.23
|3,304,227
|
25 January 2021
26 January 2021
27 January 2021
28 January 2021
29 January 2021
|
800
1,000
1,000
1,200
600
|
177.20
173.50
169.96
168.75
166.64
|
133,504
172,050
168,350
191,424
98,448
|Accumulated under the programme
|24,720
|4,068,003
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 25 January – 29 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 24,720 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.317% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
- MTHH Company Announcement 7 - Share buy-back programme transactions
- Appendix - Overview of transactions (25 January 2021 - 29 January 2021)
