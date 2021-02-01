DGAP-News Aves One closes further financing facilities over EUR 75 million
Hamburg, 01. February 2021 - Aves One AG, a strongly growing holder of long-life logistics assets, has further optimized its financing structure and reduced its interest costs. KfW IPEX-Bank is providing the company with a financing line of EUR 75 million to finance future investments. Furthermore, the interest rate level was further reduced by adjusting the financing conditions of existing loans with a total volume of EUR 155 million. This results in annual interest savings of around EUR 0.75 million.
"The new financing line for acquisitions increases our long-term financial planning security and flexibility. This enables us to respond even more quickly to investment opportunities as they arise.
This deal shows that our freight rail cars with continuous cash flows are a sought-after asset also from the point of view of our financing partners. In this way, we are paving the way for further
investments in our rail segment," says Tobias Aulich, member of the board of Aves One AG.
About Aves One AG
Aves One AG is a strongly growing holder of long-life logistics assets with a focus on freight cars. Containers and swap bodies are also part of the portfolio. With a young and profitable freight car portfolio Aves One is one of the leading holders of rail logistics assets in Europe. The strategy is focused on the continuous optimization of its own stock and the further expansion of its logistics portfolio. The Hamburg-based Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811).
