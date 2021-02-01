 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 09:40  |  25   |   |   

Company Announcement
No. 5/2021

 

Copenhagen, 1 February 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 25 January to 29 January 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,392,694   235,008,207
25 January 2021 20,000 114.09 2,281,716
26 January 2021 32,000 114.33 3,658,563
27 January 2021 27,759 112.44 3,121,344
28 January 2021  7,312 109.81 802,912
29 January 2021 27,231 111.33 3,031,513
Accumulated under the program 2,506,996   247,904,255

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 25 January – 29 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,783,504 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.78% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme Company Announcement No. 5/2021  Copenhagen, 1 February 2021 Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Metallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
18.01.21
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
11.01.21
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
04.01.21
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme