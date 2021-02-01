 

Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 09:30  |  19   |   |   

On the 29th January 2021, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company’s financial results for the twelve months of 2020. 

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/8lAF6yfvuh4   

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


Attachment


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
AB Klaipėdos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the twelve months of 2020
29.01.21
AB Klaipėdos nafta unaudited financial information regarding the twelve months of 2020
27.01.21
Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar
20.01.21
AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the twelve months of 2020
12.01.21
The new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Klaipėdos nafta registered following the decrease of the authorised capital
12.01.21
AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2021
08.01.21
AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the December 2020