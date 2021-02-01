Zealand Pharma completes registration of capital increase

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT; ANY PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUCH SECURITIES TO BE MADE IN THE UNITED STATES WILL BE MADE BY MEANS OF A PROSPECTUS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE ISSUER, WHICH WOULD CONTAIN DETAILED INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND MANAGEMENT, AS WELL AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Zealand has today completed and registered a capital increase of 3,600,841 new shares

Copenhagen, 1 February 2021 – Further to the company announcements no. 2 and 3/2021, Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") announces that it has today, as part of completion of a directed issue and private placement (the "Offering"), registered with the Danish Business Authority, the capital increase of DKK 3,600,841, divided into 3,600,841 ordinary shares (the "New Shares").

Following the registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority, Zealand's share capital amounts to DKK 43,400,547 divided into 43,400,547 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

The New Shares rank pari passu with Zealand's existing shares and carry the same dividend and other rights. Each New Share carries one vote at Zealand's general meetings. Zealand only has one class of shares.

The New Shares have been issued under a temporary ISIN code and are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 2 February 2021 in Zealand's permanent ISIN code DK0060257814. The temporary ISIN code is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code on 3 February 2021.

The amendments to Zealand's articles of association required by the capital increase have been registered today with the Danish Business Authority.

Managers and legal counsels:

Goldman Sachs International, Jefferies GmbH and Danske Bank A/S (the "Joint Global Coordinators") are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the Offering, and Bryan, Garnier & Co. and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are acting as co-managers in the Offering (the Joint Global Coordinators and the co-managers are jointly referred to as the "Managers"). Danske Bank A/S is acting as settlement agent for the Offering.