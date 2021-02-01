 

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc
ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 5.15 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

KingsIsle M&A provides leap in revenue and earnings and significantly strengthens US business; Internationalisation of acquired games IPS and expansion of these online games to further end devices opens up significant revenue potential; Increase in forecasts and price target
On 18/01/2021, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced the signing of an agreement for the full acquisition of US game developer KingsIsle (KingsIsle) Entertainment Inc. KingsIsle, based in Austin, Texas (USA), is a leading game developer and publisher. KingsIsle's wholly owned MMO games Wizard101 and Pirate101 (including mobile IP rights) will be transferred to MGI's gaming portfolio. Both online games have loyal communities and therefore very sustainable revenues and have generated the majority of revenues in the US market to date.

The FY2021 revenue guidance for the acquired KingsIsle includes expected revenue of $32.0 million and expected Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million with an expected EBITDA margin of 68.0%.

MGI has agreed with the KingsIsle owners on a fixed purchase price of USD 126.0 million and a performance-based purchase price component (earn out) of up to USD 84.0 million. To finance the M&A, Oaktree Capital, which has a high level of expertise in the media and gaming sector, has agreed to a capital increase of EUR 25.0 million, as a result of which this company will hold a stake of approx. 9.0% in the MGI Group in the future. In our view, MGI has not only gained a new shareholder, but also a strategic partner who should provide significant support for the group's further growth course on the 'financing side'.

According to the company, taking into account the earn-out component, the EV/EBITDA multiple from the acquisition will be in the range of 5.8x - 7.3x, depending on the growth of KingsIsle in 2021. This valuation is based on higher revenues, which also generate higher EBITDA, and includes additional EBITDA that may result from a higher revenue base if an earn-out becomes due. In light of the potential multiples to be incurred or paid, we rate the purchase price as favourable.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
