 

MTS will help foreign 5G startups enter the Russian market

MOSCOW, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile TeleSystems (МТS), the largest Russian provider of telecommunication and digital services will help foreign startups using new generation networks enter the Russian market. Foreign technological companies can offer their 5G solutions to Russian partner corporations and MTS branches.

Entertainment, media, 4.0 industry, e-healthcare technological startups, as well as AR/VR services for B2B can take part in the program. The selected startups can undergo an incubation program in 5G MTS Center remotely, where they will get access to training, API and other tools for development on the basis of company infrastructure.

5G Center graduates will be able to launch a pilot project both with MTS and with Russian partner companies of the program. MTS will provide advisory and technological assistance at the inception phase of the project with partner business. Startup search will continue until February 26. The application can be filed on the website: https://bit.ly/2MxV5bo

The Center for Innovations and Investments MTS StartUp Hub possesses significant expertise in cooperating with foreign companies and organizations. As early as in 2019, we entered into partnership with Enterprise Singapore, which is aimed at implementation of solutions developed by technological startups from Singapore in products for the Russian market. During prior selections, companies from the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Finland and Bulgaria became the residents of 5G Center. The program of involving international startups with 5G solutions is beneficial for its participants because it enables a smooth entry into a new market with support of the largest operator of Russia," said director of the Innovations and Investment Center at MTS StartUp Hub Dmitry Kurin.

5G MTS Center is an international platform for development and testing of digital solutions and devices operating in the 5G network. The Center combines a zone for new generation network usage research scenarios and equipment for case development. All members of 5G Center receive expert support of MTS and project partners, while authors of the best solutions receive development grants. During one year of 5G MTS Center operation its residents developed 15 off-the-shelf solutions using new generation networks.

MTS StartUp Hub is the center for innovations and investments of MTS, which includes a corporate accelerator, 5G Center, MTS venture fund, pilot and foreign representative office quick launch division.

 



