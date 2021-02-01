Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan

 

MILAN, Italy, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), has announced the opening of an office in Milan, Italy.

Compass Lexecon’s 280-strong team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), which includes 29 Italian economists across its European offices, has advised Italian corporations and law firms in complex competition policy and regulatory matters for over 10 years, both in Italy and in Europe.

In addition to cases in Brussels and Luxembourg, Compass Lexecon has advised clients before Italian regulators, including the Italian Competition Authority (“AGCM”), Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment (“ARERA”), and Italian Communications Regulatory Authority (“AGCOM”), and courts (Italian Supreme Administrative Court ("Consiglio di Stato"), the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio (“TAR”), and numerous Tribunals. Compass Lexecon economists have provided independent economic analysis in the context of merger review, agreements, abuse of dominance, damages litigation, state aid, and regulatory matters. In addition, Compass Lexecon has advised Italian and international clients in several international arbitrations.

Recent clients include Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Fincantieri S.p.A, Prysmian Group, Enel S.p.A., Adriatic LNG, Wind Telecomunicazioni S.p.A., A2A S.p.A, Assofin, CNH Industrial N.V., Air Liquide S.A., Telecom Italia S.p.A., and EmmeEffe S.p.A., among many others.

Compass Lexecon brings a unique proposition to law firms and corporations in Italy, offering a local presence while leveraging the extensive experience and capabilities of the wider EMEA competition practice spread across its 10 offices in the region.

The Milan office will be led by Executive Vice President Lorenzo Coppi (Office Head) and Senior Economist Martina Caldana (Deputy Office Head), and will include several junior economists. Academic affiliates Michele Polo (Bocconi University) and Salvatore Piccolo (Bergamo University) will complement the team.

Jorge Padilla, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Compass Lexecon EMEA, commented: “We are pleased to reinforce our offering to Italian law firms and corporations with a dedicated Milan team, which will have the support and additional capability of our renowned economist team across EMEA, to provide exceptional quality economic analysis in competition, litigation and arbitration cases.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

Via San Raffaele, 1
Milan 20121
ITALY

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Rebecca Wallace
+44 (0)20 3932 9716
rwallace@compasslexecon.com 




