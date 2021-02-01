DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 26 - 1 FEBRUARY 2021
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|
Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
709,000
|
112.19
|
79,540,428
|25/1/2021
|15,000
|118.63
|1,779,450
|26/1/2021
|15,000
|118.82
|1,782,300
|27/1/2021
|20,000
|113.77
|2,275,400
|28/1/2021
|20,000
|110.58
|2,211,600
|29/1/2021
|23,000
|110.24
|2,535,520
|Accumulated
|802,000
|112.37
|90,124,698
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 802,000 at a total amount of DKK 90,124,698.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,161,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.77%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,538,533.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
