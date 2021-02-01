 

DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce fourth quarter 2020 results Monday February 8, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 10:23  |  20   |   |   

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 1, 2021 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) (the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday February 8, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Tuesday February 9, 2021 to discuss the results for the quarter. 

The conference call may be accessed by calling +1 646 741 3167 within the United States, +47 21 56 30 15 within Norway and +44 (0) 207 192 8338 for international callers. The confirmation code is “7587887”.

The webcast which will include a slide presentation will be available on the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bs5u74qt and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at http://www.dhtankers.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 16, 2021 at 19:00 CET. To access the replay, dial +1 917 677 7532 within the United States, +47 21 03 42 35 within Norway or +44 (0) 333 300 9785 for international callers and enter "7587887" as the confirmation code.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet, a counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet and capital allocation and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.  For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

Contact:
 Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
 Email: lch@dhtankers.com

Wilhelm Flinder, Manager - Investor Relations & Business Analysis
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 936 11 350
Email: wf@dhtankers.com

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce fourth quarter 2020 results Monday February 8, 2021 HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 1, 2021 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) (the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday February 8, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
ICG: Directorate Change
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% ...
MediciNova Announces Closing of US$20 Million Private Placement Transaction
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
DHT Holdings, Inc. announces acquisition of two VLCCs

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
3
DHT auf Kurs, gute Dividende in Sicht