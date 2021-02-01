 

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

01.02.2021   

Bid date, 2021-02-01
Auction date 2021-02-01
Settlement date 2021-02-01
Maturity Date 2021-05-03
Term 13 weeks
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se
Offered volume Unlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume 50 million SEK
Maximum number of bids 1
Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2021-02-01

Bid date, 2021-02-01
Auction date 2021-02-01
Settlement date 2021-02-01
Maturity Date 2021-08-02
Term 26 weeks
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se
Offered volume Unlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume 50 million SEK
Maximum number of bids 1
Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2021-02-01

This is a translation of the Swedish version published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




