 

Bitcoin Association appoints first China-based technical outreach specialist to increase enterprise awareness of Bitcoin SV

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 10:55  |  34   |   |   

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces that it has appointed Aaron Zhou as its first China-based technical outreach specialist. Zhou's hire is the latest addition to a growing team of technical and business outreach professionals within Bitcoin Association, dedicated to improving enterprise engagement and increasing awareness of the capabilities of Bitcoin SV as a data network protocol.

Bitcoin_Association_Logo

In his new role, Zhou will work alongside Bitcoin Association's global team and China-based staff to engage with business, technology and government leaders across China, educating them about the benefits of building on the Bitcoin SV public ledger and the technical tools available for doing so, as well as the growing ecosystem of companies and products using its network. In addition to his role with Bitcoin Association, Zhou will also join nChain – a leading global blockchain research & development firm – as a software engineer, where he will be a part of the Bitcoin SV Infrastructure team.

Zhou makes the move to his new roles from IBM in Beijing, where he most recently worked as a Java developer and DevSecOps engineer. A long-standing, active member of the Bitcoin SV community, in his own time, Zhou has made contributions to the open-source BitSV Python library, collaborated on several Bitcoin SV application development projects, as well as conducted Bitcoin Association-sponsored workshops and webinars on blockchain technology to educate fellow developers.

The expansion of the Bitcoin Association team comes as interest and uptake of Bitcoin SV continues to grow across China and around the world. As the only blockchain protocol which adheres to creator Satoshi Nakamoto's original design and vision for Bitcoin – both as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system and global data ledger for enterprise – Bitcoin SV is quickly becoming the enterprise network of choice for both businesses and developers. With the ability to scale unbounded and support huge volumes of transactions, in addition to its micropayment, smart contract, tokenization and data functionalities, Bitcoin SV is the only blockchain capable of serving as the world's public data ledger for payments and enterprise data applications.

Speaking on today's appointment, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen, said:

'With enterprise interest in Bitcoin SV continuing to grow, Bitcoin Association are delighted to have Aaron join our technical outreach team to help meet the growing demand of the market. Aaron's experience at IBM working with software systems at large scale will be a valuable addition to our Association, as we continue our work to educate enterprises about why Bitcoin SV is the most powerful distributed data ledger to support all of their blockchain applications.'

Commenting on his hire, Aaron Zhou said:

'After being part of the Bitcoin SV community for several years, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to make my passion my profession and join Bitcoin Association as well as nChain. As the only blockchain which scales unbounded and offers the data capabilities businesses require, Bitcoin SV represents a major opportunity for enterprise-level development. I'm excited to start working with the business, government and developer communities across China to help them understand this potential and develop innovative solutions that leverage the unique capabilities of Bitcoin SV.'

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency. 

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218683/Bitcoin_Association_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitcoin Association appoints first China-based technical outreach specialist to increase enterprise awareness of Bitcoin SV ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces that it has appointed Aaron Zhou as its first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tricida, Inc. of Class ...
Two-year A Level Scholarships, Offering A Gateway to the World's Best Universities, Accepting ...
Megaport Adds IT Sales Veteran Rodney Foreman to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ACM Research, Inc. of ...
Toyobo develops new functional OPP barrier film
Crypto Broker AG, the brokerage division of Crypto Finance Group, receives the FINMA Securities ...
Cytiva acquires Vanrx Pharmasystems, Canadian aseptic filling innovator
Polygon Retains Financial Advisor on Orange Belgium Takeover Bid
Seegene develops world first COVID-19 variant test capable of identifying origins of virus variants
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
eHealth Market worth $193.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods