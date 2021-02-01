Johnson Matthey and Envision Virgin Racing announce multi year strategic partnership

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- JM, a global leader in sustainable technologies to form technology

collaboration with carbon neutral Formula E team

- Co-development of the first ever two-seater electric race car powered using

JM's eLNO® battery cathode materials

- Multi year sponsorship of the Envision Virgin Racing team in Formula E - the

world's first fully electric race series

- Major step in the commercialisation of eLNO , showcasing JM's cathode material

technology in action.

- Partnership to share vision for cleaner, healthier world through the team's

'Race Against Climate Change' initiative



Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has taken

another major step in its plans to commercialise eLNO , its family of nickel

rich advanced cathode materials, by entering into a strategic partnership with

Formula E team Envision Virgin Racing. The collaboration will see JM and

Envision Virgin Racing combine next generation cathode materials with leading

battery technology to create the first ever electric two-seater Formula E style

race car, powered by eLNO.







providing valuable experience of a challenging automotive application that will

inform the continuous development of eLNO as a high performance, customisable

material for passenger cars. The multi year partnership will also see JM sponsor

the racing team's participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.



Formula E is the ultimate showcase for e-mobility, using only high performance

battery electric vehicles in its races. Envision Virgin Racing's mission is to

energise the 'Race Against Climate Change', focusing on accelerating the

transition to renewable energy and mass adoption of e-mobility. A founding team

of the ABB FIA World Championship, Envision Virgin Racing is the only current

Formula E racing team to be certified carbon neutral (PAS 2060). They have also

partnered with the UK Government's 'Together for Our Planet' campaign to

encourage global action against climate change ahead of the COP26 Climate Change

Conference. Envision Virgin Racing is owned by Envision Group, who has pioneered

innovation work in areas such as smart wind technology, battery development and

AIoT infrastructure.



Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Envision Group and Executive Chairman of

Envision AESC, Lei Zhang said: "Envision Group, Envision Virgin Racing and

Johnson Matthey are all at the forefront of the EV revolution, so I am delighted

to be collaborating with them. As a global leader in sustainable technologies,

JM's vision aligns perfectly with the net zero values of Envision, and I look Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



