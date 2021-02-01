 

Johnson Matthey and Envision Virgin Racing announce multi year strategic partnership

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
01.02.2021, 11:15  |  37   |   |   

London (ots/PRNewswire) -

- JM, a global leader in sustainable technologies to form technology
collaboration with carbon neutral Formula E team
- Co-development of the first ever two-seater electric race car powered using
JM's eLNO® battery cathode materials
- Multi year sponsorship of the Envision Virgin Racing team in Formula E - the
world's first fully electric race series
- Major step in the commercialisation of eLNO , showcasing JM's cathode material
technology in action.
- Partnership to share vision for cleaner, healthier world through the team's
'Race Against Climate Change' initiative

Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has taken
another major step in its plans to commercialise eLNO , its family of nickel
rich advanced cathode materials, by entering into a strategic partnership with
Formula E team Envision Virgin Racing. The collaboration will see JM and
Envision Virgin Racing combine next generation cathode materials with leading
battery technology to create the first ever electric two-seater Formula E style
race car, powered by eLNO.

The concept vehicle will showcase eLNO in action and will act as a test bed,
providing valuable experience of a challenging automotive application that will
inform the continuous development of eLNO as a high performance, customisable
material for passenger cars. The multi year partnership will also see JM sponsor
the racing team's participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Formula E is the ultimate showcase for e-mobility, using only high performance
battery electric vehicles in its races. Envision Virgin Racing's mission is to
energise the 'Race Against Climate Change', focusing on accelerating the
transition to renewable energy and mass adoption of e-mobility. A founding team
of the ABB FIA World Championship, Envision Virgin Racing is the only current
Formula E racing team to be certified carbon neutral (PAS 2060). They have also
partnered with the UK Government's 'Together for Our Planet' campaign to
encourage global action against climate change ahead of the COP26 Climate Change
Conference. Envision Virgin Racing is owned by Envision Group, who has pioneered
innovation work in areas such as smart wind technology, battery development and
AIoT infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Envision Group and Executive Chairman of
Envision AESC, Lei Zhang said: "Envision Group, Envision Virgin Racing and
Johnson Matthey are all at the forefront of the EV revolution, so I am delighted
to be collaborating with them. As a global leader in sustainable technologies,
JM's vision aligns perfectly with the net zero values of Envision, and I look
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Johnson Matthey and Envision Virgin Racing announce multi year strategic partnership - JM, a global leader in sustainable technologies to form technology collaboration with carbon neutral Formula E team - Co-development of the first ever two-seater electric race car powered using JM's eLNO® battery cathode materials - Multi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dussmann-Chef: In Pflegeheimen fehlten Tests
Neue Fachkräfte für systemrelevantes Gesundheitshandwerk / Freisprechung: 196 junge Hörakustikerinnen und Hörakustiker erhalten Gesellenbrief
Altersvorsorge: Sven Thieme weiß, warum Altersarmut steigt
Finanzexperte Sven Thieme gibt einen Ausblick auf 2021: Mit was können Anleger rechnen
Einzelhandelsumsatz im Dezember 2020 um 9,6 % niedriger als im Vormonat / Textilien, Bekleidung, ...
Koura bringt Klea® 473A auf den Markt
ipm|gruppe erklärt: So funktionieren haptische Werbemittel in Corona-Zeiten
ShowHeroes Group weiter auf europäischem Expansionskurs (FOTO)
Bierabsatz während der Corona-Krise deutlich gesunken
Der Trend zur individuellen Mobilität setzt sich unaufhaltsam fort
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Upskilling kann Millionen neuer Jobs und weltweiten Wohlstand schaffen
Umfrage: Deutsche wünschen sich Billigkonto und einfaches Online-Banking
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
Die Kosten für die neue CO2-Abgabe reduzieren - mit einem Kaminfeuer
Die besten Aktien der Welt Mit hochwertigen Wachstumsunternehmen langfristig Rendite erzielen
immowelt Prognose: Trotz Corona steigen die Mieten von gebrauchten Wohnungen bis Ende des Jahres um bis zu 6 Prozent
Aufstand der Kleinanleger, Kommentar zur Wall Street von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Neu im SKODA OCTAVIA: Allradantrieb für den 2,0 TDI DSG 110 kW (150 PS)
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:30 Uhr
Clemens Fuest fordert eine No-Covid-Strategie und maximale Impfstoffproduktion / Der Präsident des ifo Instituts analysierte für die LMU die aktuelle Wirtschaftslage
11:30 Uhr
Joachim Wallmeroth verlängert bei der Sparkasse Holstein
11:30 Uhr
Prepayments (CK93)
11:30 Uhr
Prepayments (CK93)
11:21 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser hebt Kion auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 85 Euro
11:21 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser startet Encavis mit 'Hold' - Ziel 23 Euro
11:21 Uhr
DAX – Käufe zum Monatsstart
11:21 Uhr
OTS: LEONINE Studios / Die Leonine Licensing AG erwirbt den Aktienanteil von ...
11:20 Uhr
Volksbanken im Osnabrücker Land sind mit ihrer Ertragslage in 2020 "zufrieden"
11:18 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Curevac ziehen an - Bayer will Impfstoff produzieren