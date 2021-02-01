Johnson Matthey and Envision Virgin Racing announce multi year strategic partnership
- JM, a global leader in sustainable technologies to form technology
collaboration with carbon neutral Formula E team
- Co-development of the first ever two-seater electric race car powered using
JM's eLNO® battery cathode materials
- Multi year sponsorship of the Envision Virgin Racing team in Formula E - the
world's first fully electric race series
- Major step in the commercialisation of eLNO , showcasing JM's cathode material
technology in action.
- Partnership to share vision for cleaner, healthier world through the team's
'Race Against Climate Change' initiative
Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, has taken
another major step in its plans to commercialise eLNO , its family of nickel
rich advanced cathode materials, by entering into a strategic partnership with
Formula E team Envision Virgin Racing. The collaboration will see JM and
Envision Virgin Racing combine next generation cathode materials with leading
battery technology to create the first ever electric two-seater Formula E style
race car, powered by eLNO.
The concept vehicle will showcase eLNO in action and will act as a test bed,
providing valuable experience of a challenging automotive application that will
inform the continuous development of eLNO as a high performance, customisable
material for passenger cars. The multi year partnership will also see JM sponsor
the racing team's participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Formula E is the ultimate showcase for e-mobility, using only high performance
battery electric vehicles in its races. Envision Virgin Racing's mission is to
energise the 'Race Against Climate Change', focusing on accelerating the
transition to renewable energy and mass adoption of e-mobility. A founding team
of the ABB FIA World Championship, Envision Virgin Racing is the only current
Formula E racing team to be certified carbon neutral (PAS 2060). They have also
partnered with the UK Government's 'Together for Our Planet' campaign to
encourage global action against climate change ahead of the COP26 Climate Change
Conference. Envision Virgin Racing is owned by Envision Group, who has pioneered
innovation work in areas such as smart wind technology, battery development and
AIoT infrastructure.
Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Envision Group and Executive Chairman of
Envision AESC, Lei Zhang said: "Envision Group, Envision Virgin Racing and
Johnson Matthey are all at the forefront of the EV revolution, so I am delighted
to be collaborating with them. As a global leader in sustainable technologies,
JM's vision aligns perfectly with the net zero values of Envision, and I look
