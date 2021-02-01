 

Ordr Named in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions

PR Newswire
01.02.2021   

2020 Report identifies the growth and importance of medical device security in healthcare delivery organisations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in security for enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices, has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions.

Ordr Logo

The Gartner Market Guide identifies the growth and importance of medical device security solutions in Healthcare Delivery Organisations (HDO). Medical device security solutions enable organisations to securely manage Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices, ensure IoMT endpoint and data security, and perform asset discovery.

According to Gregg Pessin, Sr. Director Analyst at Gartner, "The variety and scale of security risks in an IoMT-rich healthcare environment is high, with a large and complex threat surface. Most sensor-based things have minimal internal computing resources, with limited opportunities for antivirus, encryption and other forms of protection within these things,"

As described in the report, "HDOs have, on their own, developed a set of requirements needed to address the inherent risk for medical devices operating within their environments. The vendors in this market space have responded with capabilities designed to meet these requirements." Major functional requirements for medical device security solutions include:

  • Asset Discovery
  • Risk Analysis
  • Risk Mitigation
  • Event Detection and Response
  • Device Analytics

"We work with many leading healthcare organisations, and for our customers, security starts with asset discovery," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "Ordr's comprehensive visibility and classification of all connected devices, from medical devices critical to patient care, to HVAC systems and video surveillance cameras that may serve as an attack vector, is what differentiates our platform. Once we classify devices and profile device behaviour, decisive steps can be taken and enforced to mitigate risks. This is particularly critical with expensive medical devices that may have obsolete operating systems that are unable to be regularly patched or updated."

To download the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ordr
Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behaviour, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organisations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004405/Ordr_Logo.jpg  



