 

DGAP-News Biohacks GmbH starts placement of 1-year bond with fixed interest rate of 3.5%

Dusseldorf, 1 February 2021. Biohacks GmbH ("Biohacks", "the Company"), a provider of high-quality functional food products, issues a corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3H20H2) with a volume of up to € 999,000 in a public offering. The security has an interest rate of 3.5% p.a. with a short maturity of 1 year. The issue proceeds will be used to finance growth, in particular to expand the business with the recently very successfully launched organic-vegan energy drink alternative "Hang & Over(R) - Spirit".

The Biohacks 1-year bond with a denomination of € 1,000 is aimed at private investors and can be subscribed immediately. The legally binding securities information sheet (WIB) has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and can be downloaded from the website https://anleihe.biohackscompany.com along with the terms and conditions of the bond.

Ingo Lange, CEO of Biohacks GmbH:
"The new year has started really well for us. The successful start of distribution of our new organic-vegan energy drink alternative shows that we are entering the market with the right products at the right time. Biohacking is a megatrend in the field of nutrition. With our short-term bond, investors invest in a fast-growing company and benefit from an attractive interest rate."

Biohacks develops and distributes high quality vegan and organic certified food products that help people achieve their optimal performance. The functional food products "Hang & Over" and "Sleep & Well" are already marketed through more than 4,000 branches of renowned retailers such as DM, Edeka and REWE as well as through Amazon. As part of its growth strategy, Biohacks recently added a new energy drink alternative with natural ingredients to its product range on the market. In Germany alone the market volume of energy drinks is over 1.2 billion euros. Biohacks benefits from the trend towards natural and vegan products.

