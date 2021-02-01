 

The proposal of Taaleri’s Shareholders' Nomination Board for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

TAALERI PLC                    STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE            1 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12:15 P.M. EET

The proposal of Taaleri’s Shareholders' Nomination Board for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

Proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors

Taaleri’s Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the next Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on March 25, 2021, that the number of members of the Board of Directors for the term expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2022 will be seven (7), and that

  • Juhani Elomaa, Juha Laaksonen, Hanna Maria Sievinen, Tuomas Syrjänen, Elina Björklund and Petri Castrén are re-elected as Board members and Peter Ramsay is elected as new member of the Board,
  • Juhani Elomaa is elected as the Chairman of the Board and Juha Laaksonen as the Vice-Chairman of the Board.

The nomination Board has evaluated that all Board nominees are independent of the company, except Juhani Elomaa, who has been involved in Taaleri Plc. during the last three years on a non-temporary basis. Additionally, the nomination Board has evaluated that all Board nominees are independent of significant shareholders of the company, except Peter Ramsay, who is employed by Veikko Laine Oy, which owns more than 10% of all the company's shares or all votes.

The members of the Board of Directors are presented on Taaleri’s website:
https://www.taaleri.com/en/corporate-responsibility/governance/board-o ....

The new member of the Board of Directors, Peter Ramsay’s CV is attached to this release.

Proposal for the remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board proposes that the annual remuneration is as follows:

  • EUR 55,000 for the Chairman of the Board (2020: EUR 50,000),
  • EUR 41,000 for the Vice-Chairman of the Board (2020: EUR 36,000),
  • EUR 41,000 for the Chairman of the Board's Audit Committee (2020: EUR 36,000),
  • EUR 35,000 for each other Board member (2020: EUR 30,000).

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that a meeting-specific fee of EUR 1,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and EUR 500 be paid to each other member of the Audit Committee (2020: EUR 1,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and EUR 500 to other members).

The annual remuneration will cover the entire term of office and Committee work.

The Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors proposes additionally, that travel, and accommodation expenses of the members are paid against invoices when the meeting of the Board of Directors and the Committees takes place outside members’ domicile.

The Shareholders´ Nomination Board

The Shareholder’ Nomination Board consists of Peter Fagernäs (Oy Hermitage Ab’s Chairman of the Board), who acts as the Chairman of the Nomination Board. The other members of the Nomination Board are Pertti Laine, Veikko Laine Oy’s Chairman of the Board, and Juhani Elomaa, Taaleri Plc’s Chairman of the Board.

Taaleri’s Board of Directors will include these proposals into the notice of the Annual General Meeting of 2021.


Taaleri Plc
Communications

Further information, please contact:
Peter Fagernäs, Chairman of Taaleri’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board, + 358 50 523 5831
Janne Koikkalainen, Head of Legal, Taaleri Plc., + 358 40 501 2691, janne.koikkalainen@taaleri.com


Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services: 
www.taaleri.com/en
www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en
www.taalerienergia.com
www.taalerikapitaali.com/en
www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en


Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


 

 

Attachment




