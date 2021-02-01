 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2021 / 11:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Hiestand

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
fox e-mobility AG

b) LEI
5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB551

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.84 EUR 1840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.84 EUR 1840.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Düsseldorf Stock Exchange
MIC: XDUS


01.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.catinum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64432  01.02.2021 



