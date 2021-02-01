 

Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi Biosciences’ PD-1, toripalimab, in United States and Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 11:30  |  67   |   |   

- Coherus to pay $150 million upfront for U.S. and Canada rights to toripalimab, an extensively studied, late-stage anti-PD-1 antibody
- First U.S. BLA filing expected this year for nasopharyngeal carcinoma with breakthrough therapy designation
- Options to PD-1 combination agents, TIGIT and IL-2, add long-term growth potential
- Conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time today

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced a collaboration with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Co., Ltd (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) for the development and commercialization of toripalimab, Junshi Biosciences’ anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada. Upon satisfaction of closing conditions, Coherus and Junshi Biosciences will co-develop toripalimab, and Coherus will be responsible for all commercial activities in the licensed territory. Under the terms of the agreement, Coherus will also be granted options to Junshi Biosciences’ TIGIT-targeted antibody and next generation engineered IL-2 cytokine for evaluation as potential combination therapies with toripalimab, as well as certain negotiation rights to two early-stage checkpoint inhibitor antibodies.

“Toripalimab has a compelling late-stage clinical profile and will be the cornerstone of our immuno-oncology franchise. This transaction expands our late-stage pipeline into the rapidly growing checkpoint inhibitor market, which is expected to exceed $25 billion in the United States by 2025, and provides us a PD-1 backbone for potential long-term growth with next-generation immuno-oncology combinations,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “Junshi Biosciences is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with global clinical research capabilities, and we are excited to collaborate with them as we build on our success in oncology with biosimilars and broaden our mission of expanding patient access and delivering health care system savings to larger markets.”

“We believe Coherus is the right partner for us in North America. Their commercial team has demonstrated remarkable ability to gain significant share of the oncology market against entrenched large competitors,” said Dr. Ning LI, CEO of Junshi Biosciences. “Toripalimab could be the first marketed Chinese anti-PD-1 antibody in the overseas market. The collaboration with Coherus will be a critical step to build up our global commercial network. We look forward to working closely with Coherus to establish toripalimab’s position in the United States and Canadian markets in order to provide patients with affordable high-quality innovative care.”

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi Biosciences’ PD-1, toripalimab, in United States and Canada - Coherus to pay $150 million upfront for U.S. and Canada rights to toripalimab, an extensively studied, late-stage anti-PD-1 antibody- First U.S. BLA filing expected this year for nasopharyngeal carcinoma with breakthrough therapy designation- …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
ICG: Directorate Change
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
07.01.21
Coherus BioSciences Appoints Alan Mendelson and Mark Stolper to Board of Directors
05.01.21
Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
211
Coherus BioSciences eine