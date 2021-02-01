African Energy Chamber: Suriname Oil Discoveries are Cause for Celebration, but Only If We Apply Proven Lessons to Make it Work for Everyone

Suriname Oil Discoveries are Cause for Celebration, but Only If We Apply Proven Lessons to Make it Work for Everyone

by Clarence Seedorf (Chair, Black Impact Foundation) and NJ Ayuk (Chair, African Energy Chamber)

There's no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has sent global energy markets reeling. Oil and gas has undeniably been one of the hardest-hit industries, with prices still struggling to rebound from the collapse in demand during the first quarter of 2020. Coupled with increasing concerns about climate change and its effect on conventional energy production, it seems difficult to find a bright spot.

But there is one, and it's Suriname.

In the year since news reports first began describing a novel coronavirus in China, the resource-rich waters off the South American nation have become the target for increased drilling activity, and a growing number of producers are taking a chance on the region's potential.

Last April, for example, Apache Corporation and Total reported a significant oil offshore discovery. The successful Sapakara West-1 well was actually Apache-Total's second find in the 1.4 million-acre Block 58; they made Suriname's first-ever offshore discovery at the nearby Maka Central-1 exploration well In January 2020. In fact, Apache is so convinced of the promise this region holds that it dropped its Permian Basin rigs in Texas to concentrate more fully on Suriname. And though Apache and Total may have been among the first to achieve drilling success offshore Suriname, they are clearly not alone. Exxon Mobil and Petronas announced a discovery in December 2020, and Shell has purchased Kosmos Energy's participating interests in the region.