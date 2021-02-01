 

The Movie Studio Launches Streaming Platform and Google Play Store App, Extinguishes Substantial Shareholder Reserves

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed and officially launched its over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, along with its symbiotic app in the Google Play Store. The OTT platform and app incorporate the initial core components of the Company’s business models of “Watch Our Movies!” and “Be in Our Movies!”

The completion of the OTT platform and app integration positions the Company for revenue generation from its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) component.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a first-mover digital disruptor focused on the independent motion picture content sector, as well as the video-on-demand (VOD) streaming of movies and media content to customers directly over the web, representing the already unfolding future of entertainment: available on all media devices, where you want and when.

The “Watch Our Movies!” function of The Movie Studio platform enables customers to view the Company’s current and growing library of films (250+) for free on an advertiser video-on-demand (AVOD) basis. The Company’s AVOD option functions much like broadcast television: consumers watch free movies, with advertisements provided by the Company’s strategic partner (www.estreamtv.tv). With substantial subscribers, this could generate added company revenue.

Viewers can also elect to watch ad-free via the Company’s SVOD option, giving them access to The Movie Studio, Inc. movie library for a monthly fee of $2.99For example, users of Netflix must pay a monthly subscription fee in order to watch their content because it is an SVOD. If this is the consumer’s preferred choice, the Company’s platform also offers cost-efficient bundle plans for subscribers. The Company intends to add new content by purchasing or revenue-sharing film libraries, as well as through strategic partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions.

The acclaimed “Be in Our Movies!”, “Everyone’s A Star!” SVOD key feature of the platform allows subscribers, for $2.99 monthly, to audition to be in the Company’s next movie. The platform has a self-audition video(s) function – available worldwide on all media devices – providing the opportunity for subscribers to potentially be cast in one of several different film genres The Movie Studio currently has in production. The auditions can be made public, generating more excitement and social media expansion, and making them viewable by the general public, friends and family of the auditionee; there is also the potential for the auditions to be viewed by other movie studios and production companies, further increasing demand for the platform.  

