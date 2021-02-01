 

CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 12:00  |  42   |   |   

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Flexiti Financial Inc. (“Flexiti”), an emerging growth Canadian POS/BNPL provider. Under the terms of the agreement, CURO will acquire Flexiti for cash at closing of $85 million. The transaction also includes contingent consideration of up to $36 million based on the achievement of risk-adjusted revenue and origination targets over the next two years.

The acquisition of Flexiti further diversifies CURO’s revenue mix by product and geography and accesses the full spectrum of Canadian consumers by adding an established omni-channel private label credit card platform and POS financing capabilities. Flexiti primarily serves prime consumers and the combination presents significant revenue and earnings growth opportunities by using CURO’s expertise to expand Flexiti’s non-prime product offerings. The transaction also provides the opportunity to leverage CURO’s loan servicing experience to improve Flexiti’s profit margins. The combination of CURO and Flexiti brings together two complementary businesses with like-minded management teams to serve prime and non-prime Canadian consumers directly or at the POS. In connection with the transaction, Flexiti refinanced and expanded its nonrecourse asset-backed warehouse financing facility from $296 million to $390 million.

Flexiti, one of Canada’s fastest growing companies, is a privately-held POS lender headquartered in Toronto, offering customers flexible payment plans at retailers that sell goods such as furniture, appliances, jewelry and electronics. Flexiti is experiencing strong growth with originations increasing from C$49 million in 2017 to over C$290 million in 2020. Through the company’s award-winning BNPL platform and proprietary technology, customers can be approved instantly to shop with their FlexitiCard, which they can use online or in-store to make multiple purchases, within their credit limit, without needing to reapply. In 2020, Flexiti was recognized by The Globe and Mail (Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies– ranked 6th), Canadian Business (Growth List – ranked 3rd), Deloitte (Technology Fast 50 TM – ranked 6th) and The Financial Times (The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies – ranked 29th, 2nd in Canada).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Flexiti Financial Inc. (“Flexiti”), an emerging growth Canadian POS/BNPL …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Theradiag Posts 2020 Revenue of €10.4 Million, up 8.0%
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
CURO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021