Summit Financial Group Reports Record Quarterly EPS and Net Income

For the full year 2020, Summit recorded net income of $31.3 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, compared with $31.9 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, for 2019, representing a decrease of 1.7 percent or 4.7 percent per diluted share. The principal factor negatively impacting our earnings this past year was the $13.0 million increase in our provision for credit losses ($9.84 million after taxes, or $0.76 per diluted share) compared to 2019. Recently adopted loan loss accounting rules now require us to record all estimated future losses in our loan portfolio, and this contributed significantly to our credit loss provision for 2020 as we recorded our estimate of loan losses expected to result from the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $10.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, both representing a quarterly record. In comparison, earnings for third quarter 2020 were $9.62 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, and for fourth quarter 2019 were $8.15 million, or $0.65 per diluted share.

Summit completed its acquisition of WinFirst Financial Corp. (“WFC”) and its subsidiary, WinFirst Bank, headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky on December 14, 2020; accordingly, WFC’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition. At consummation, WFC had total assets of $143.4 million, loans of $123.8 million, and deposits of $103.6 million.

H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “I am very pleased to report Summit concluded a challenging year by achieving both record quarterly earnings and net revenues in fourth quarter of 2020. I am particularly gratified by our continued strong core operating performance, highlighted by strong growth in net interest income, all while maintaining a stable net interest margin and well-controlled noninterest expenses. These results validate not only our core growth strategies, but our ability to remain disciplined in trying times. This is also a tribute to our management and employees who have worked tirelessly the past year to put forth consistent, high levels of client service despite the many challenges. Looking ahead, I am inspired by our gaining momentum towards the goal to be a consistently growing, high-performing community banking institution. We are both fundamentally and financially strong as we face the challenges of 2021 and beyond.”

Highlights for Q4 2020

Net interest income increased 23.3 percent (annualized) compared to Q3 2020 and increased 32.2 percent year over year, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.

Net interest margin in Q4 2020 increased 12 basis points to 3.76 percent as compared to the linked quarter, as yield on interest earning assets increased 4 basis points while the cost of deposits and other funding declined 11 basis points, as well as our diligence and disciplined approach toward asset/liability management.

Excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired WFC loans, loan balances increased $29.8 million during the quarter, despite PPP loan pay downs totaling $22.6 million in Q4 2020.

Recorded provision for credit losses of $3.00 million (of which $2.0 million is attributable to acquired WFC loans) in Q4 2020 compared to $3.25 million in Q3 2020 and $500,000 in Q4 2019; our increased credit provisions in 2020 are principally due to the estimated potential future economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Efficiency ratio was 49.38 percent compared to 48.95 percent in the linked quarter and 52.25 percent for Q4 2019.

Net foreclosed properties expenses increased to $676,000 in Q4 2020 compared to $607,000 in Q3 2020 as net losses on sales of foreclosed properties in Q4 2020 totaled $489,000 compared to $44,000 net gains in Q3 2020 and write downs of foreclosed properties to estimated fair values totaled $64,000 in Q4 2020 compared to $555,000 in Q3 2020. During Q4 2019, such write downs totaled $497,000 and realized net gains were $312,000.

Realized $912,000 securities gains in Q4 2020 compared to $1.52 million in the linked quarter and $403,000 in Q4 2019.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 1.16 percent compared to 0.94 percent for the linked quarter and 1.28 percent at year end 2019.

Completed acquisition of WinFirst Financial Corp. (“WFC”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, WinFirst Bank, headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky.



Merger & Acquisition Activity

On December 14, 2020, Summit’s bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of WinFirst Corp. and its subsidiary WinFirst Bank, headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky. At consummation, WinFirst had total assets of $143.4 million, loans of $123.8 million and deposits of $103.6 million.

Further, on April 24, 2020, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of four branch banking offices located in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia from MVB Bank, Inc., a bank subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. Summit assumed approximately $195.0 million in deposits and acquired approximately $35.3 million in loans in conjunction with this purchase. Also, Summit completed its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. (“Cornerstone”) and its subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in West Union, West Virginia on January 1, 2020. At consummation, Cornerstone had total assets of $195.0 million, loans of $39.8 million, and deposits of $173.0 million.

Accordingly, the results of operations of WinFirst, Cornerstone and acquired MVB Bank branches are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the dates of acquisition, and therefore Summit’s 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to comparable prior year periods.

Results from Operations

Total revenue for fourth quarter 2020, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 32.0 percent to $32.0 million, which included $912,000 in realized securities gains, compared to $24.2 million for fourth quarter 2019. For full year 2020, total revenue was $115.6 million compared to $96.3 million for 2019, representing a 20.0 percent increase primarily as result of higher net interest income.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income was $26.2 million, an increase of 32.2 percent from the $19.8 million reported in the prior-year fourth quarter and a 5.8 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2020 was 3.76 percent compared to 3.64 percent for the linked quarter and 3.63 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.70 percent for Q4 2020, 3.59 percent for Q3 2020 and 3.60 percent for Q4 2019.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for fourth quarter 2020 was $5.78 million compared to $6.21 million for the linked quarter and $4.40 million for the comparable period of 2019, which included realized securities gains of $912,000 in Q4 2020, $1.52 million in the linked quarter and $403,000 in Q4 2019. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $4.87 million for fourth quarter 2020 and $4.00 million for fourth quarter 2019. Mortgage origination revenue increased to $1.16 million for Q4 2020 compared to $379,000 in Q4 2019 due to higher volumes of secondary market loans driven primarily by historically low interest rates. Also included in Q3 2020 noninterest income is one-time income approximating $475,000 earned in conjunction with the recent investment in $9.3 million of annuities.

We recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses during fourth quarter 2020 compared to $3.25 million for the linked quarter and $500,000 in Q4 2019. As result of the adoption of CECL, the provision for credit losses now represents an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses relative to loans, whereas under the pre-CECL incurred loss accounting method, the provision was only an estimate of probable existing loan losses.

Q4 2020 total noninterest expense increased 26.2 percent to $16.6 million compared to $13.2 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. This year-over-year increase resulted primarily due to the acquisition of Cornerstone and MVB Bank branches during early 2020. Additionally, other significant factors contributing to the changes in total noninterest expense period over period are as follows: higher FDIC premiums, as we fully utilized in prior periods our FDIC’s Small Bank Assessment Credits, decreased write downs of foreclosed properties to estimated fair values totaling $64,000 in Q4 2020 compared to $555,000 in Q3 2020 and $497,000 in Q4 2019, net losses on sales of foreclosed properties in Q4 2020 of $489,000 compared to net gains during Q3 2020 of $44,000 and Q4 2019 of $312,000 and deferred director compensation expense totaling $612,000 in Q4 2020, compared to $325,000 in Q3 2020 and $281,000 in Q4 2019.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, total assets were $3.11 billion, an increase of $702.9 million, or 29.2 percent since December 31, 2019. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $2.38 billion at December 31, 2020, up $479.5 million, or 25.2 percent, from the $1.90 billion reported at year-end 2019. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired WFC loans, increased $29.8 million during the quarter, or 5.9 percent (annualized). Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, PPP loans and acquired Cornerstone, MVB and WFC loans, have increased $100.4 million, or 5.6 percent since year-end 2019.

At December 31, 2020, core deposits were $2.46 billion, an increase of $774.5 million, or 46.0 percent, since year end 2019. During 2020, checking deposits increased $484.1 million or 54.3 percent, core time deposits grew by $87.3 million or 23.4 percent and savings deposits increased $203.1 million or 48.6 percent. Excluding acquired deposits (of Cornerstone, MVB branches and WFC), core deposits have increased $302.9 million, or 18.0 percent, since year end 2019.

Shareholders’ equity was $281.6 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019. In conjunction with the acquisition of Cornerstone on January 1, 2020, Summit issued 570,000 shares of common stock valued at $15.4 million to the former Cornerstone shareholders.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $17.50 as of December 31, 2020 compared to $17.31 at September 30, 2020, although it decreased from $18.11 at December 31, 2019 as result of the somewhat dilutive impacts of the Cornerstone, MVB Branches and WinFirst acquisitions. Summit had 12,942,004 outstanding common shares at Q4 2020 quarter end compared to 12,408,542 at year end 2019.

As announced in Q1 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During Q4 2020, no shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

We incurred net loan charge-offs of $239,000 in fourth quarter 2020 (0.04 percent of average loans annualized), compared to third quarter 2020 net loan charge-offs of $1.01 million, which included an $880,000 charge-off of a commercial real estate relationship which had previously been fully reserved and exhibited weakness prior to the COVID-19 pandemic while $2.34 million and $3.20 million were added to the allowance for loan credit losses through the provision for credit losses during Q4 2020 and Q3 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.34 percent of total loans as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.68 percent at year-end 2019.

Similarly, during Q4 2020 and Q3 2020, we also added $665,000 and $48,000, respectively, to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments through the provision for credit losses.

As of December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $35.9 million, or 1.16 percent of assets primarily due to a loan relationship detrimentally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic totaling $9.68 million that was placed on nonaccrual status. This compares to NPAs of $27.8 million, or 0.94 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $30.8 million, or 1.28 percent of assets at the end of 2019.

The following tables summarize the aggregate balances of loans the Company has modified as result of the COVID-19 pandemic as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 classified by types of loans and impacted borrowers.





Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 12/31/2020 Dollars in thousands Total Loan

Balance as of

12/31/2020 Loans Modified

to Interest Only

Payments Loans Modified

to Payment

Deferral Total Loans

Modified Percentage

of Loans

Modified Hospitality Industry $ 121,502 $ 40,513 $ 12,930 $ 53,443 44.0 % Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores 135,405 7,223 447 7,670 5.7 % Owner-Occupied Retail Stores 126,451 2,317 1,246 3,563 2.8 % Restaurants 7,481 - - - 0.0 % Oil & Gas Industry 17,152 - - - 0.0 % Other Commercial Loans 1,134,759 12,006 286 12,292 1.1 % Total Commercial Loans 1,542,750 62,059 14,909 76,968 5.0 % Residential 1-4 Family Personal 305,093 159 1,754 1,913 0.6 % Residential 1-4 Family Rentals 194,612 148 73 221 0.1 % Home Equity Loans 81,588 - - - 0.0 % Total Residential Real Estate Loans 581,293 307 1,827 2,134 0.4 % Consumer Loans 33,906 48 143 191 0.6 % Mortgage Warehouse Loans 251,810 - - - 0.0 % Credit Cards and Overdrafts 2,394 - - - 0.0 % Total Loans $ 2,412,153 $ 62,414 $ 16,879 $ 79,293 3.3 %









Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 9/30/2020 Dollars in thousands Total Loan

Balance as of

9/30/2020 Loans Modified

to Interest Only

Payments Loans Modified

to Payment

Deferral Total Loans

Modified Percentage

of Loans

Modified Hospitality Industry $ 120,324 $ 36,803 $ 11,466 $ 48,269 40.1 % Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores 108,326 19,497 - 19,497 18.0 % Owner-Occupied Retail Stores 100,926 1,601 1,409 3,010 3.0 % Restaurants 7,968 - - - 0.0 % Oil & Gas Industry 24,404 914 - 914 3.7 % Other Commercial Loans 1,084,385 40,846 - 40,846 3.8 % Total Commercial Loans 1,446,333 99,661 12,875 112,536 7.8 % Residential 1-4 Family Personal 263,315 195 991 1,186 0.5 % Residential 1-4 Family Rentals 178,529 3,567 336 3,903 2.2 % Home Equity Loans 82,991 - - - 0.0 % Total Residential Real Estate Loans 524,835 3,762 1,327 5,089 1.0 % Consumer Loans 34,655 34 22 56 0.2 % Mortgage Warehouse Loans 243,730 - - - 0.0 % Credit Cards and Overdrafts 2,251 - - - 0.0 % Total Loans $ 2,251,804 $ 103,457 $ 14,224 $ 117,681 5.2 %





Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019 For the Quarter Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 27,897 $ 24,772 12.6 % Securities 2,228 2,195 1.5 % Other 51 105 -51.4 % Total interest income 30,176 27,072 11.5 % Interest expense Deposits 2,956 5,952 -50.3 % Borrowings 1,014 1,292 -21.5 % Total interest expense 3,970 7,244 -45.2 % Net interest income 26,206 19,828 32.2 % Provision for credit losses 3,000 500 n/m Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,206 19,328 20.1 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 127 90 41.1 % Trust and wealth management fees 626 734 -14.7 % Mortgage origination revenue 1,163 379 206.9 % Service charges on deposit accounts 1,305 1,377 -5.2 % Bank card revenue 1,237 906 36.5 % Realized securities gains 912 403 126.3 % Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 233 310 -24.8 % Other income 174 205 -15.1 % Total noninterest income 5,777 4,404 31.2 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,501 7,099 19.7 % Net occupancy expense 1,046 815 28.3 % Equipment expense 1,502 1,278 17.5 % Professional fees 370 412 -10.2 % Advertising and public relations 207 214 -3.3 % Amortization of intangibles 409 401 2.0 % FDIC premiums 261 - n/a Bank card expense 573 454 26.2 % Foreclosed properties expense, net 676 262 158.0 % Merger-related expense 218 98 122.4 % Other expenses 2,843 2,126 33.7 % Total noninterest expense 16,606 13,159 26.2 % Income before income taxes 12,377 10,573 17.1 % Income taxes 2,126 2,424 -12.3 % Net income $ 10,251 $ 8,149 25.8 %









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019 For the Quarter Ended Percent 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.66 19.7% Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.65 21.5% Cash dividends $ 0.17 $ 0.15 13.3% Dividend payout ratio 21.5% 22.3% -3.6% Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,932,768 12,400,932 4.3% Diluted 12,980,041 12,458,702 4.2% Common shares outstanding at period end 12,942,004 12,408,542 4.3% Performance Ratios Return on average equity 14.90% 13.32% 11.9% Return on average tangible equity 18.70% 15.25% 22.6% Return on average assets 1.37% 1.39% -1.4% Net interest margin (A) 3.76% 3.63% 3.6% Efficiency ratio (B) 49.38% 52.25% -5.5%

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.







SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Annual Performance Summary (unaudited) 2020 vs 2019 For the Year Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 105,564 $ 97,115 8.7 % Securities 9,173 9,361 -2.0 % Other 266 595 -55.3 % Total interest income 115,003 107,071 7.4 % Interest expense Deposits 16,044 23,697 -32.3 % Borrowings 3,477 6,290 -44.7 % Total interest expense 19,521 29,987 -34.9 % Net interest income 95,482 77,084 23.9 % Provision for credit losses 14,500 1,550 n/m Net interest income after provision for credit losses 80,982 75,534 7.2 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 202 1,911 -89.4 % Trust and wealth management fees 2,495 2,564 -2.7 % Mortgage origination revenue 2,799 770 263.5 % Service charges on deposit accounts 4,588 5,094 -9.9 % Bank card revenue 4,494 3,536 27.1 % Realized securities gains 3,472 1,938 79.2 % Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC - 1,906 n/a Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 1,567 1,044 50.1 % Other income 466 440 5.9 % Total noninterest income 20,083 19,203 4.6 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 32,211 29,066 10.8 % Net occupancy expense 3,963 3,417 16.0 % Equipment expense 5,765 4,972 15.9 % Professional fees 1,538 1,678 -8.3 % Advertising and public relations 596 698 -14.6 % Amortization of intangibles 1,659 1,701 -2.5 % FDIC premiums 856 88 872.7 % Bank card expense 2,225 1,820 22.3 % Foreclosed properties expense, net 2,490 2,498 -0.3 % Merger-related expense 1,671 617 170.8 % Other expenses 9,337 8,599 8.6 % Total noninterest expense 62,311 55,154 13.0 % Income before income taxes 38,754 39,583 -2.1 % Income taxes 7,428 7,717 -3.7 % Net income $ 31,326 $ 31,866 -1.7 %









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Annual Performance Summary (unaudited) 2020 vs 2019 For the Year Ended Percent 12/31/20020 12/31/2019 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 2.42 $ 2.55 -5.1% Diluted $ 2.41 $ 2.53 -4.7% Cash dividends $ 0.68 $ 0.59 15.3% Dividend payout ratio 28.2% 23.1% 22.1% Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,935,430 12,516,474 3.3% Diluted 12,975,385 12,575,145 3.2% Common shares outstanding at period end 12,942,004 12,408,542 4.3% Performance Ratios Return on average equity 11.80% 13.43% -12.1% Return on average tangible equity 14.73% 15.65% -5.9% Return on average assets 1.13% 1.40% -19.3% Net interest margin (A) 3.71% 3.66% 1.4% Efficiency ratio (B) 50.34% 54.55% -7.7%

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.







SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 27,897 $ 26,807 $ 25,624 $ 25,235 $ 24,772 Securities 2,228 2,382 2,253 2,310 2,195 Other 51 57 60 98 105 Total interest income 30,176 29,246 27,937 27,643 27,072 Interest expense Deposits 2,956 3,552 4,186 5,351 5,952 Borrowings 1,014 928 685 849 1,292 Total interest expense 3,970 4,480 4,871 6,200 7,244 Net interest income 26,206 24,766 23,066 21,443 19,828 Provision for credit losses 3,000 3,250 3,000 5,250 500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,206 21,516 20,066 16,193 19,328 Noninterest income Insurance commissions 127 44 24 7 90 Trust and wealth management fees 626 622 582 665 734 Mortgage origination revenue 1,163 780 641 214 379 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,305 1,138 882 1,263 1,377 Bank card revenue 1,237 1,237 1,087 933 906 Realized securities gains 912 1,522 - 1,038 403 Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 233 795 275 264 310 Other income 174 69 107 118 205 Total noninterest income 5,777 6,207 3,598 4,502 4,404 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,501 8,108 7,930 7,672 7,099 Net occupancy expense 1,046 1,057 977 883 815 Equipment expense 1,502 1,474 1,360 1,429 1,278 Professional fees 370 364 417 387 412 Advertising and public relations 207 145 93 152 214 Amortization of intangibles 409 412 410 429 401 FDIC premiums 261 320 110 165 - Bank card expense 573 589 560 503 454 Foreclosed properties expense, net 676 607 240 966 262 Merger-related expenses 218 28 637 788 98 Other expenses 2,843 2,405 2,463 1,625 2,126 Total noninterest expense 16,606 15,509 15,197 14,999 13,159 Income before income taxes 12,377 12,214 8,467 5,696 10,573 Income tax expense 2,126 2,594 1,518 1,190 2,424 Net income $ 10,251 $ 9,620 $ 6,949 $ 4,506 $ 8,149









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 0.54 $ 0.35 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 0.54 $ 0.35 $ 0.65 Cash dividends $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Dividend payout ratio 21.5% 22.9% 31.7% 49.1% 22.3% Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,932,768 12,922,158 12,911,979 12,975,429 12,400,932 Diluted 12,980,041 12,949,584 12,943,804 13,028,409 12,458,702 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,942,004 12,932,415 12,922,045 12,920,244 12,408,542 Performance Ratios Return on average equity 14.90% 14.38% 10.75% 6.92% 13.32% Return on average tangible equity 18.70% 18.12% 13.57% 8.55% 15.25% Return on average assets 1.37% 1.31% 1.02% 0.73% 1.39% Net interest margin (A) 3.76% 3.64% 3.68% 3.76% 3.63% Efficiency ratio (B) 49.38% 48.95% 51.97% 51.41% 52.25%

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.







SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,522 $ 16,257 $ 16,572 $ 18,633 $ 28,137 Interest bearing deposits other banks 80,265 92,729 26,218 22,821 33,751 Securities, available for sale 286,127 297,989 322,539 305,045 276,355 Securities, held to maturity 99,914 91,600 80,497 - - Loans, net 2,379,907 2,222,450 2,192,541 1,982,661 1,900,425 Property held for sale 15,588 17,831 17,954 18,287 19,276 Premises and equipment, net 52,537 52,880 51,847 47,078 44,168 Goodwill and other intangible assets 55,123 48,101 48,513 34,132 23,022 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities 59,438 57,029 55,315 46,497 43,603 Other assets 57,963 49,996 49,355 38,168 34,755 Total assets $ 3,106,384 $ 2,946,862 $ 2,861,351 $ 2,513,322 $ 2,403,492 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 2,595,651 $ 2,451,891 $ 2,451,769 $ 2,044,914 $ 1,913,237 Short-term borrowings 140,146 140,145 90,945 161,745 199,345 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 49,652 50,292 20,297 20,301 20,306 Other liabilities 39,355 32,571 34,909 30,337 22,840 Shareholders' equity 281,580 271,963 263,431 256,025 247,764 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,106,384 $ 2,946,862 $ 2,861,351 $ 2,513,322 $ 2,403,492 Book value per common share $ 21.76 $ 21.03 $ 20.39 $ 19.82 $ 19.97 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.50 $ 17.31 $ 16.63 $ 17.17 $ 18.11 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.4% 7.7% 7.6% 9.0% 9.4%









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Summit Financial Group, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 9.3 % 9.9 % 9.7 % 10.8 % 11.1 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 10.0 % 10.7 % 10.5 % 11.7 % 12.1 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.1 % 12.9 % 11.3 % 12.5 % 12.7 % Tier 1 Leverage 8.6 % 8.7 % 9.0 % 10.2 % 10.5 % Summit Community Bank, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.1 % 11.8 % 10.5 % 11.7 % 12.1 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.1 % 11.8 % 10.5 % 11.7 % 12.1 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.0 % 12.7 % 11.4 % 12.5 % 12.7 % Tier 1 Leverage 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.0 % 10.2 % 10.6 %









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Loan Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Commercial $ 296,832 $ 338,685 $ 311,755 $ 224,659 $ 207,138 Mortgage warehouse lines 251,815 243,730 252,472 166,826 126,237 Commercial real estate Owner occupied 351,859 312,502 336,143 331,486 276,218 Non-owner occupied 685,563 618,624 593,168 580,619 629,206 Construction and development Land and development 107,342 97,343 92,706 92,332 84,112 Construction 91,100 66,878 48,115 43,121 37,523 Residential real estate Conventional 425,520 368,008 371,225 378,540 354,963 Jumbo 74,185 73,836 76,360 64,944 70,947 Home equity 81,588 82,991 88,929 75,170 76,568 Consumer 35,269 35,905 35,781 36,611 36,470 Other 11,080 13,302 13,053 12,961 14,117 Total loans, net of unearned fees 2,412,153 2,251,804 2,219,707 2,007,269 1,913,499 Less allowance for credit losses 32,246 29,354 27,166 24,608 13,074 Loans, net $ 2,379,907 $ 2,222,450 $ 2,192,541 $ 1,982,661 $ 1,900,425









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Deposit Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Core deposits Non-interest bearing checking $ 440,819 $ 420,070 $ 443,190 $ 337,446 $ 260,553 Interest bearing checking 934,185 867,442 830,258 648,214 630,352 Savings 621,168 598,564 561,029 457,010 418,096 Time deposits 460,443 414,542 422,286 384,062 373,125 Total core deposits 2,456,615 2,300,618 2,256,763 1,826,732 1,682,126 Brokered time deposits 55,454 64,120 90,279 111,156 150,554 Other non-core time deposits 83,582 87,153 104,727 107,026 80,557 Total deposits $ 2,595,651 $ 2,451,891 $ 2,451,769 $ 2,044,914 $ 1,913,237









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Asset Quality Information (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Gross loan charge-offs $ 434 $ 1,259 $ 218 $ 698 $ 455 Gross loan recoveries (195 ) (245 ) (269 ) (197 ) (88 ) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 239 $ 1,014 $ (51 ) $ 501 $ 367 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.04% 0.18% -0.01 % 0.10% 0.08% Allowance for loan credit losses $ 32,246 $ 29,354 $ 27,166 $ 24,608 $ 13,074 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of period end loans 1.34% 1.30% 1.22% 1.23% 0.68% Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments $ 4,190 $ 3,525 $ 3,477 $ 2,984 $ - Nonperforming assets: Nonperforming loans Commercial $ 525 $ 553 $ 754 $ 560 $ 764 Commercial real estate 14,237 4,313 5,822 5,644 5,800 Residential construction and development 235 2 14 11 326 Residential real estate 5,264 5,104 5,873 4,343 4,404 Consumer 74 31 29 65 116 Other - - 35 100 100 Total nonperforming loans 20,335 10,003 12,527 10,723 11,510 Foreclosed properties Commercial real estate 2,581 2,500 1,774 1,866 1,930 Commercial construction and development 4,154 4,154 4,511 4,511 4,601 Residential construction and development 7,791 10,330 10,645 10,774 11,169 Residential real estate 1,062 847 1,024 1,136 1,576 Total foreclosed properties 15,588 17,831 17,954 18,287 19,276 Other repossessed assets - - - 49 17 Total nonperforming assets $ 35,923 $ 27,834 $ 30,481 $ 29,059 $ 30,803 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.84% 0.44% 0.56% 0.53% 0.60% Nonperforming assets to period end assets 1.16% 0.94% 1.07% 1.16% 1.28% Troubled debt restructurings Performing $ 21,375 $ 22,232 $ 22,117 $ 22,966 $ 23,339 Nonperforming 3,127 2,988 3,003 2,831 2,337 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 24,502 $ 25,220 $ 25,120 $ 25,797 $ 25,676









Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Commercial $ 1 $ 147 $ 196 $ 160 $ 111 Commercial real estate 274 1,740 1,231 2,106 1,196 Construction and development 47 422 8 53 236 Residential real estate 4,405 4,464 2,763 5,178 4,775 Consumer 233 160 164 222 269 Other 5 2 3 7 25 Total $ 4,965 $ 6,935 $ 4,365 $ 7,726 $ 6,612









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 vs Q4 2019 (unaudited) Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 2,292,797 $ 27,774 4.82 % $ 2,251,722 $ 26,656 4.71 % $ 1,853,197 $ 24,622 5.27 % Tax-exempt (2) 13,062 156 4.75 % 16,245 191 4.68 % 15,738 189 4.76 % Securities Taxable 258,594 1,341 2.06 % 261,231 1,445 2.20 % 218,375 1,654 3.00 % Tax-exempt (2) 147,979 1,122 3.02 % 150,350 1,186 3.14 % 69,276 686 3.93 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 87,151 51 0.23 % 60,639 57 0.37 % 32,779 105 1.27 % Total interest earning assets 2,799,583 30,444 4.33 % 2,740,187 29,535 4.29 % 2,189,365 27,256 4.94 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 16,846 16,603 12,932 Premises & equipment 52,688 52,329 44,136 Other assets 157,436 154,578 103,481 Allowance for credit losses (30,778 ) (28,144 ) (13,055 ) Total assets $ 2,995,775 $ 2,935,553 $ 2,336,859 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 895,325 $ 357 0.16 % $ 850,281 $ 380 0.18 % $ 619,939 $ 1,378 0.88 % Savings deposits 607,481 716 0.47 % 588,085 925 0.63 % 351,653 1,201 1.35 % Time deposits 566,917 1,883 1.32 % 585,092 2,247 1.53 % 641,160 3,373 2.09 % Short-term borrowings 140,243 467 1.32 % 165,555 734 1.76 % 188,007 1,062 2.24 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 49,637 547 4.38 % 23,230 194 3.32 % 20,308 230 4.49 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,259,603 3,970 0.70 % 2,212,243 4,480 0.81 % 1,821,067 7,244 1.58 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 426,441 421,741 248,159 Other liabilities 34,558 33,978 22,856 Total liabilities 2,720,602 2,667,962 2,092,082 Shareholders' equity 275,173 267,591 244,777 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,995,775 $ 2,935,553 $ 2,336,859 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 26,474 $ 25,055 $ 20,012 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.76 % 3.64 % 3.63 % (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $268,000, $289,000, and $184,000 for Q4 2020, Q3 2020 and Q4 2019, respectively.









SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019 (unaudited) YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 2,150,294 $ 104,986 4.88 % $ 1,782,477 $ 96,499 5.41 % Tax-exempt (2) 15,352 732 4.77 % 15,315 780 5.09 % Securities Taxable 256,893 5,996 2.33 % 205,340 6,511 3.17 % Tax-exempt (2) 122,386 4,020 3.28 % 90,823 3,608 3.97 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 56,399 266 0.47 % 39,408 595 1.51 % Total interest earning assets 2,601,324 116,000 4.46 % 2,133,363 107,993 5.06 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 16,139 12,939 Premises & equipment 50,418 41,778 Other assets 143,284 107,456 Allowance for loan losses (26,915 ) (13,225 ) Total assets $ 2,784,250 $ 2,282,311 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 789,064 $ 2,187 0.28 % $ 586,938 $ 6,394 1.09 % Savings deposits 539,625 4,178 0.77 % 317,569 3,969 1.25 % Time deposits 598,085 9,680 1.62 % 660,910 13,334 2.02 % Short-term borrowings 130,411 2,330 1.79 % 194,450 5,303 2.73 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 28,396 1,147 4.04 % 20,315 987 4.86 % 2,085,581 19,522 0.94 % 1,780,182 29,987 1.68 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 401,502 244,559 Other liabilities 31,712 20,341 Total liabilities 2,518,795 2,045,082 Shareholders' equity 265,455 237,229 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,784,250 $ 2,282,311 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 96,478 $ 78,006 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.71 % 3.66 % (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $998,000 and $922,000 for the YTD 2020 and YTD 2019 periods, respectively.



