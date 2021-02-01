 

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 12:00  |  35   |   |   

PR N°C2983C

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jan 25, 2021 to Jan 29, 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu STMicroelectronics!
Long
Basispreis 28,48€
Hebel 6,94
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 37,30€
Hebel 6,94
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

AMSTERDAM – February 01, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between January 25, 2021 to January 29, 2021 (the “Period”), of 421,728 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 32.8134 and for an overall price of EUR 13,838,327.49.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Jan 25, 2021  85,903  33.1571  2,848,294.36 XPAR
Jan 26, 2021  68,364  32.8640  2,246,714.50 XPAR
Jan 27, 2021  87,461  31.8949  2,789,559.85 XPAR
Jan 28, 2021  90,630  32.8690  2,978,917.47 XPAR
Jan 29, 2021  89,370  33.2868  2,974,841.32 XPAR
Total for Period  421,728  32.8134  13,838,327.49  

  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 7,277,592 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.8% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton           
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program PR N°C2983C STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Jan 25, 2021 to Jan 29, 2021 AMSTERDAM – February 01, 2021 - STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
ICG: Directorate Change
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:35 Uhr
INFINEON IM FOKUS: Gute Perspektiven des Chipherstellers trotz Corona-Pandemie
29.01.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
29.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
29.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für STMicro auf 36,50 Euro - 'Neutral'
29.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt STMicro auf 'Neutral'
28.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx rettet sich dank Wall Street ins Plus
28.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt STMicro auf 'Outperform'
28.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax stoppt Talfahrt
28.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Talfahrt etwas gebremst
28.01.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx 50 fällt kurzzeitig unter 3500 Punkte

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
2
IoT Aktien mit Zukunftspotential
09.12.20
10
STMicroelectronics