 

OBITX Adds Board of Directors Member

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 12:00  |  25   |   |   

Appoints Lead for Sponsored SPAC Initiative – Everything Blockchain

Fleming Island, FL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBITX, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today the appointment of Mark Patrick Gilroy to the Board of Directors.  Mr. Gilroy will represent the second independent member of the four membered board of directors.  Mr. Gilroy will take an active role in the development and sponsored role of OBITX in the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Everything Blockchain, currently being formed as a Cayman Island company.       

Mr. Gilroy brings 25 years of international experience in growth markets across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, India, Africa, and North America.  He is the CEO of Fortinex, a blockchain security development company with offices in the USA, Singapore, and Paris.  Mr. Gilroy also brings a vibrant background of telecommunications, cellular, and media experience to the Company.  Earlier in his career he served as president of First Pacific Global’s investment procurement efforts in the South East Asian markets and worked with Texas based Ames Venture Group, a privately held venture fund. 

Michael Hawkins, OBITX CEO/CFO stated, “I look forward to working with Mr. Gilroy in creating the SPAC where it will seek the acquisition of a major blockchain company.  With the blockchain market exceeding $1 trillion dollars in January 2021, we are on pace to meet or exceed  industry experts prediction of 10% of the world’s GDP stored on the blockchain by 2027.  While we are committed to growing organically, in order to keep pace with the rapid growing market, management fully supports expansion through acquisition and merger.  Adding Mark to the team is the right move! His experience and insight will be critical!”

About OBITX:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, OBITX, Inc., (OTCQB: OBTX) is a development,  consulting and services organization specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. 

CONTACT: Michael Hawkins
info@obitx.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OBITX Adds Board of Directors Member Appoints Lead for Sponsored SPAC Initiative – Everything BlockchainFleming Island, FL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OBITX, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
ICG: Directorate Change
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
OBITX, INC. ENGAGES LAW FIRM TO ESTABLISH CORPORATE-SPONSORED SPAC (SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANY), EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN