KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES WILL ACCEPT DOGECOIN AS PAYMENT FOR AIR PURIFIERS AND PPE SUPPLIES.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, Dogecoin is also a popular cryptocurrency token people use to buy, spend and trade. This token was introduced in 2013 and has been used primarily as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation or sharing of quality content. Dogecoin is also unique for some other features. For instance, it is powered by Blockchain technology with 1-minute intervals. This means Kronos can update customers' Dogecoin transactions way faster than when customers pay using other tokens. Kronos accepts several cryptocurrencies as a form of payment, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA, February 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today it will begin accepting cryptocurrency- Dogecoin.

Dogecoin has grown to a fully-fledged coin accepted by many merchants. It has one of the lowest transaction fees, which is great for our customers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin. Recently Elon Musk has tweeted a digital magazine cover featuring a dog meme in apparent support of the digital currency, Dogecoin. As a result- Dogecoin has surpassed its all-time high recently, growing by 420 % in a matter of one day, reaching a market cap of more than $4 billion, according to NASDAQ stock market data. However, $DOGE is not a stock ( https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/cryptocurrency/doge ).

Dogecoin Becomes Most Mentioned Crypto on Twitter Ever as Price Soars. According to digital asset data firm TheTIE, the massive volume of mentions over a 24-hour period marked the altcoin out as the most tweeted cryptocurrency of all time. Dogecoin surpassed previous tweet records for bitcoin set on January 2, 2021, and December 22, 2017, the firm said.

"In the last ten years, much has been said about how cryptocurrency will revolutionize payments, services, businesses and will change the world the way we know it. Cryptocurrency has changed e-commerce: as more and more people now shop online. Cryptocurrency gives customers more reasons to utilize the convenience of online shopping, as it mitigates the risk of fraud for both vendors and shoppers." – commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.