 

BWXT Names Nuclear Medicine Business as BWXT Medical

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 12:45  |  33   |   |   

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced that its subsidiary BWXT ITG Canada, Inc., a nuclear medicine company, has been renamed BWXT Medical Ltd. (BWXT Medical), in order to better align with the company’s products, customer base and strategy.

BWXT’s entry into the nuclear medicine industry began with the development of a new breakthrough technology that will enable the production of molybdenum-99 and technetium-99m generators. Technetium-99m is used in hospitals in over 40 million diagnostic imaging procedures every year. In 2018, BWXT acquired Sotera Health’s Nordion medical isotope business, combined it with this technology, and more recently appointed Martyn Coombs as president of this business unit.

“Our new name, BWXT Medical, reflects the customers we serve – hospitals, pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies,” said Coombs. “We will strive to help people get better from illness by building one of the leading nuclear medicine companies in the world.”

Located in Ottawa, Ontario, and Vancouver, British Columbia, BWXT Medical is part of BWXT’s Nuclear Power Group led by John MacQuarrie, president.

“We are pleased to announce this new name for what has become such a vital part of our business,” said MacQuarrie. “We have recently made very encouraging progress, especially with our strategic irradiation service partners, that provides a good foundation for BWXT Medical’s future.”

Forward Looking Statements
 BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations for the production, performance, timing and impact of our medical isotope technology and technetium-99m. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in market demand for, delays in and commercialization of our technetium-99m production; competition in an environment of rapid technological change; and the enforcement and protection of our intellectual property rights. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT
 At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BWXT Names Nuclear Medicine Business as BWXT Medical BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced that its subsidiary BWXT ITG Canada, Inc., a nuclear medicine company, has been renamed BWXT Medical Ltd. (BWXT Medical), in order to better align with the company’s products, customer base and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
Theradiag Posts 2020 Revenue of €10.4 Million, up 8.0%
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
BWX Technologies to Webcast Discussion of Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, February 23
11.01.21
BWXT Names Rob Smith President of Government Operations