 

Mimi’s Rock Corp. and Avivagen Announce Launch of Dr. Tobias Beta Blend on Amazon.com

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 12:30  |  51   |   |   

Mimi’s Rock Corp. (TSXV:MIMI) and Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), are pleased to announce the launch of Dr. Tobias Beta Blend available today through Amazon.com and DrTobias.com.

An exclusive formula featuring a Beta-Carotene Norisporenoid Blend and Vitamin A, Beta Blend provides advanced immune support while promoting eye and skin health.

“As an online leader in dietary supplements and wellness we are always looking to bring the next great product to our customers,“ says David Kohler, Chief Executive Officer, Mimi’s Rock Corp. “With COVID-19 bringing the importance of immune system health to the front of everyone’s mind, we believe that consumer demand for a product like Dr. Tobias Beta Blend will be strong from day one.”

Dr. Tobias Beta Blend is the first product designed for human consumption to leverage Avivigen’s proprietary OxC-betaTM technology, which supports the immune function of humans, livestock and companion animals through non-antibiotic means. OxC-betaTM works by supporting and priming the innate immune system while dampening chronic, overzealous inflammatory responses.

“We are very excited to bring our first nutraceutical designed and developed to promote advanced immune support for humans to market through our strong partnership with Mimi’s Rock,” says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen, Inc. “There has already been exemplary success and uptake for OxC-betaTM applications for companion animal and livestock uses, including a high-quality supplement for companion animals launched with Mimi’s Rock last year. We believe Dr. Tobias Beta Blend will be well received by consumers looking to improve their immune system health.”

Dr. Tobias Beta Blend retails for USD $29.97 and is available exclusively through Amazon.com and DrTobias.com. Dr. Tobias Beta Blend is developed, marketed and sold by Centre Beach Inc., a joint venture company owned by Avivagen and Mimi’s Rock Corp.

About Mimi’s Rock Corp.
 Mimi’s Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which operates the Dr Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands. The Dr Tobias brand features over 30 products including the top-selling Colon 14 Day Cleanse and the #1 best-selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. The Omega 3 Fish Oil is also the 4th largest subscribe & save product on Amazon.com. Mimi’s Rock Corp. has rapid growth plans as it continues to expand into global markets. For more information, visit www.mimisrock.com.

