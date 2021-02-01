 

Ault Global Holdings to Resume Bitcoin Mining at Energy Efficient Facility With 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers From Bitmain

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 12:30  |  44   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) (the “Company”) announced today that Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc., closed on the acquisition of a 617,000 square foot energy-efficient facility located on a 34.5 acre site in southern Michigan (the “Facility”). The Company will resume bitcoin mining at the location through the acquisition of 1,000 new S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain, Inc. The Company believes the purchase of the Facility secures up to 300MWs of critical power capacity under a perennial energy abatement agreement with guaranteed pricing at relatively low energy rates for the next five years. Securing a low-cost source of energy is a critical component in profitably mining cryptocurrencies. While the Company believes the Facility and its anticipated future operations will be successful, the Company cannot assure you that its expectations will materialize in a timely manner, if at all.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005285/en/

Alliance Cloud Services will begin offering a portfolio of services including cloud and hosted bitcoin and Ethereum mining, immersion cooling and other advanced technology services. The Company’s bitcoin mining operations will be conducted by Ault Alliance. Given the existing infrastructure and economic advantages of the Facility, Alliance Cloud Services has the ability to effectively manage and control costs. Although the buildout of the initial 30,000 square feet will focus on colocation services, the Facility will ultimately also provide both hyperscale and enterprise data center Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 capabilities and services that are readily scalable and that can be customized to a client’s specific requirements.

Darren Magot, the CEO of Ault Alliance, stated, “We believe that closing of the Facility is very promising, particularly given the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the way that companies operate and the sustained resurgence of bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies. With the proceeds from the Company’s at-the-market equity offerings, the Company has the wherewithal to accelerate its investment in the Facility, including pursuing bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for its own account.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings to Resume Bitcoin Mining at Energy Efficient Facility With 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers From Bitmain Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) (the “Company”) announced today that Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc., closed on the acquisition of a 617,000 square foot …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
Theradiag Posts 2020 Revenue of €10.4 Million, up 8.0%
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update