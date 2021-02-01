Ault Global Holdings to Resume Bitcoin Mining at Energy Efficient Facility With 1,000 S19 Pro Antminers From Bitmain

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) (the “Company”) announced today that Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc., closed on the acquisition of a 617,000 square foot energy-efficient facility located on a 34.5 acre site in southern Michigan (the “Facility”). The Company will resume bitcoin mining at the location through the acquisition of 1,000 new S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain, Inc. The Company believes the purchase of the Facility secures up to 300MWs of critical power capacity under a perennial energy abatement agreement with guaranteed pricing at relatively low energy rates for the next five years. Securing a low-cost source of energy is a critical component in profitably mining cryptocurrencies. While the Company believes the Facility and its anticipated future operations will be successful, the Company cannot assure you that its expectations will materialize in a timely manner, if at all.

Alliance Cloud Services will begin offering a portfolio of services including cloud and hosted bitcoin and Ethereum mining, immersion cooling and other advanced technology services. The Company’s bitcoin mining operations will be conducted by Ault Alliance. Given the existing infrastructure and economic advantages of the Facility, Alliance Cloud Services has the ability to effectively manage and control costs. Although the buildout of the initial 30,000 square feet will focus on colocation services, the Facility will ultimately also provide both hyperscale and enterprise data center Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 capabilities and services that are readily scalable and that can be customized to a client’s specific requirements.

Darren Magot, the CEO of Ault Alliance, stated, “We believe that closing of the Facility is very promising, particularly given the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the way that companies operate and the sustained resurgence of bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies. With the proceeds from the Company’s at-the-market equity offerings, the Company has the wherewithal to accelerate its investment in the Facility, including pursuing bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for its own account.”