 

Dassault Aviation Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 01 21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 12:34  |  28   |   |   

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,789,624 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS
RCS PARIS 712 042 456

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date  

Total number of shares 		 

 

Total number of voting rights
01/31/2021 8,348,703  

Theoretical voting rights:
13,551,968

 

Exercisable voting rights:
13,518,547

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 01 21 DASSAULT AVIATION French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,789,624 eurosHeadquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARISRCS PARIS 712 042 456 Information concerning the total number of voting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
ICG: Directorate Change
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Dassault Aviation receives order for 12 Rafales for French Air and Space Force
25.01.21
Konflikt mit Türkei: Athen kauft 18 Kampfjets von Frankreich
25.01.21
Greece equips itself with the RAFALE in the continuity of a partnership with DASSAULT AVIATION of more than 45 years
06.01.21
Dassault Aviation: Deliveries, order intakes and backlog in number of new aircraft as of December 31st 2020
04.01.21
Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 12 20