Ryder to Pay Employees to Get COVID-19 Vaccination

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions, today announces the company will pay up to six hours of paid time off (PTO) to Ryder employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This will include three hours of PTO for the first vaccine and an additional three hours of PTO for those treatments that require a second dose to complete the vaccination process.

Ryder incentivizes its employees with paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the company is committed to maintaining a healthy workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder is committed to creating a healthy workforce; one that allows our employees to feel safe and secure when carrying out their jobs.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and we want to provide assurances to our workforce that they don’t need to worry about being penalized either in pay or PTO balance when getting vaccinated,” says Robert Sanchez, Chairman and CEO at Ryder. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, our team has been committed to creating a safe work environment by implementing sanitation stations and contactless interaction with our customers where possible, as well as paying sick leave to employees who have contracted the virus, and this paid vaccine decision was no different. Two of our core values at Ryder are trust and safety, so it was an easy decision to extend this protection to our workforce.”

Ryder is not mandating any employee gets the vaccine. Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities, Ryder is encouraging all employees to take the vaccine as a way to protect themselves, their coworkers, and everyone around them from the COVID-19 virus.

“Keeping the supply chain moving is vital for our customers and local communities, but also for the employees who rely on Ryder for safe and reliable employment. They have been the backbone of our response to the pandemic,” adds Sanchez. “We’re also working with various governmental agencies, the CDC, and health care professionals to provide as much information as we can to our nearly 40,000 employees about the availability of vaccines.”