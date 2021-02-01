 

Immunome’s Research Reveals a Broad Super Responder Memory B Cell Response to the SARS-CoV-2 Virus

01.02.2021, 13:00  |  69   |   |   

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, announced the release of findings from its ongoing preclinical COVID-19 research program in a manuscript entitled “Unbiased Interrogation of Memory B Cells from Convalescent COVID-19 Patients Reveals A Broad Anti-Viral Humoral Response Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Antigens Beyond the Spike Protein.”

Key findings discussed in the manuscript include:

  • More than 50% of the antibodies isolated from super-responders are directed at non-Spike antigens, suggesting non-Spike related antibodies may play a significant role in the effective immunological clearance of this virus
  • Nucleocapsid proteins and the open reading frame-encoded (ORF) proteins, ORF8 and ORF10, represent the most prevalent non-Spike targets
  • Antibody response against both neutralizing and non-neutralizing epitopes on Spike protein are committed to B-cell memory
  • Response appears to extend beyond immunoglobulin G (IgG), comprising affinity-matured antibodies with specialized function (IgA and IgM)

A pre-print of the article is available at this link; the article has not yet been peer reviewed.

Purnanand Sarma, PhD, CEO of Immunome, said, “We believe that the broad response we observed to multiple viral proteins beyond just the Spike protein points towards an approach for developing an antibody cocktail, which could better mimic the natural human immune response against the SARS-Cov-2 infection. Furthermore, an optimized combination of antibodies could potentially overcome the high level of mutational drift we are seeing in the Spike protein.”

In July 2020, Immunome was awarded a $13.3 million agreement executed by the United States Department of Defense's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency, to support Immunome’s COVID program. The research discussed in this press release and the article is part of that program.

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing our proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated with an initial focus on oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome’s proprietary discovery platform identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.

