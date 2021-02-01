 

Bristol Myers Squibb Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Accepted for Filing with Priority Review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 12:59  |  84   |   |   

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). Following the redemption of a Priority Review Voucher with the submission, the FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 30, 2021.

“People living with ulcerative colitis often struggle to manage their disease and can face a severe impact to their lives, highlighting a need for new oral treatment options with proven safety and efficacy profiles that can be utilized early in the treatment journey,” said Mary Beth Harler, M.D., head of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We look forward to continuing to work with the FDA to bring Zeposia to those living with this serious, chronic disease.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bristol-Myers Squibb!
Long
Basispreis 55,69€
Hebel 9,21
Ask 0,55
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 69,61€
Hebel 7,59
Ask 0,63
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The sNDA submitted to the FDA is based on results from True North, a pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating Zeposia as an induction and maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active UC. True North met both primary endpoints, demonstrating highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful results for clinical remission compared to placebo at induction at Week 10 and in maintenance at Week 52. The overall safety observed in True North was consistent with the known safety profile for Zeposia in approved labeling.

Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients and investigators who participated in the Zeposia Phase 3 UC True North clinical trial.

About True North

True North is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial comparing the efficacy and safety of Zeposia 1 mg in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who did not adequately respond to prior treatment. In the induction phase, a total of 645 patients were randomized to receive Zeposia (n=429) or placebo (n=216) in Cohort 1, of whom 94% and 89%, respectively, completed the induction period. At study entry, mean age was 42 years, 60% were male and mean disease duration was 7 years; patient characteristics were well-balanced across treatment groups. Cohort 1 patients were randomized 2:1 to Zeposia or placebo and treated once daily for 10 weeks. Cohort 2 (n=367) was an open-label arm where patients were treated once daily with Zeposia for 10 weeks.

Seite 1 von 8


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bristol Myers Squibb Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Accepted for Filing with Priority Review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.01.21
10.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Die 5 besten Aktien zum Kauf im Biden-Bullenmarkt
31.01.21
3 Top-Aktien aus dem Gesundheitswesen, die im Jahr 2021 echte Vermögen schaffen können
22.01.21
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) as First-line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
21.01.21
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to Occur on February 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time)
21.01.21
3 starke Dividendenaktien, die gerade extrem günstig sind
20.01.21
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Combined with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment in Metastatic Gastric Cancer, Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer and Esophageal Adenocarcinoma
20.01.21
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) as Adjuvant Therapy for Patients with Resected Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer
17.01.21
3 Aktien von Warren Buffett, die 2021 große Gewinner sein sollten
17.01.21
Meine allerliebste billige Dividendenaktie
11.01.21
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces $2 Billion Incremental Share Repurchase Authorization

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
83
Auferstanden aus Ruinen? – Welche Zukunft hat Bristol Meyers Squibb?