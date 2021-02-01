Bristol Myers Squibb Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Accepted for Filing with Priority Review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration

“People living with ulcerative colitis often struggle to manage their disease and can face a severe impact to their lives, highlighting a need for new oral treatment options with proven safety and efficacy profiles that can be utilized early in the treatment journey,” said Mary Beth Harler, M.D., head of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We look forward to continuing to work with the FDA to bring Zeposia to those living with this serious, chronic disease.”

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). Following the redemption of a Priority Review Voucher with the submission, the FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 30, 2021.

The sNDA submitted to the FDA is based on results from True North, a pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating Zeposia as an induction and maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active UC. True North met both primary endpoints, demonstrating highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful results for clinical remission compared to placebo at induction at Week 10 and in maintenance at Week 52. The overall safety observed in True North was consistent with the known safety profile for Zeposia in approved labeling.

Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients and investigators who participated in the Zeposia Phase 3 UC True North clinical trial.

About True North

True North is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial comparing the efficacy and safety of Zeposia 1 mg in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who did not adequately respond to prior treatment. In the induction phase, a total of 645 patients were randomized to receive Zeposia (n=429) or placebo (n=216) in Cohort 1, of whom 94% and 89%, respectively, completed the induction period. At study entry, mean age was 42 years, 60% were male and mean disease duration was 7 years; patient characteristics were well-balanced across treatment groups. Cohort 1 patients were randomized 2:1 to Zeposia or placebo and treated once daily for 10 weeks. Cohort 2 (n=367) was an open-label arm where patients were treated once daily with Zeposia for 10 weeks.