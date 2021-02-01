 

Dr. Stephen Mayo Elected to Merck Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 12:45  |  23   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Dr. Stephen “Steve” L. Mayo, professor, California Institute of Technology, will join the company’s Board of Directors effective March 15, 2021. Dr. Mayo will stand for election with the company’s other directors at Merck’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2021. With the addition of Dr. Mayo, the Merck board will consist of 14 members.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Mayo to the Merck Board. He brings extensive scientific expertise, and we look forward to his contributions and insights,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Merck & Co!
Long
Basispreis 70,21€
Hebel 11,18
Ask 0,65
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 85,52€
Hebel 8,97
Ask 0,65
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Dr. Mayo is the Bren Professor of Biology and Chemistry at the California Institute of Technology, where he has held a number of other roles, including Chair of the Division of Biology & Biological Engineering and Vice Provost. Elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2004 for his pioneering contributions in the field of protein design, Dr. Mayo has also served as a presidential appointee on the National Science Foundation’s National Science Board and as an elected board member for the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Dr. Mayo earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Pennsylvania State University and his Ph.D. in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Merck & Co.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dr. Stephen Mayo Elected to Merck Board of Directors Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Dr. Stephen “Steve” L. Mayo, professor, California Institute of Technology, will join the company’s Board of Directors effective March 15, 2021. Dr. Mayo will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Merck Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for Expanded Approval of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Certain Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
30.01.21
Merck Presents Results From Head-to-Head Phase 3 KEYNOTE-598 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Combination With Ipilimumab Versus KEYTRUDA Monotherapy in Certain Patients With Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
27.01.21
Merck Announces Second Cohort of Safer Childbirth Cities Organizations Committed to Improving Maternal Health Equity and Reducing Preventable Maternal Deaths in the US
26.01.21
Merck Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Dividend
26.01.21
Merck Presents Interim Findings from Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Once-Monthly Oral Islatravir for the Prevention of HIV-1 Infection at HIVR4P 2021
26.01.21
European Commission Approves KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as First-Line Treatment in Adult Patients With Metastatic Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) or Mismatch Repair Deficient (dMMR) Colorectal Cancer
25.01.21
US-Anleihen legen zu - Corona-Pandemie belastet den Aktienmarkt
25.01.21
Devisen: Euro leidet unter Corona-Verunsicherung und schwachen Konjunkturdaten
25.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow schwächelt - Apple hilft Nasdaq vorbörslich
25.01.21
Merck Discontinues Development of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates; Continues Development of Two Investigational Therapeutic Candidates

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
5
Merck & Co.