 

IFF Unveils New Brand Identity to Accelerate Strategic Transformation

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today launched a bold new brand identity designed to propel the Company’s transformation and reinforce its leadership role in the global value chain for consumer goods and commercial products. Upon the completion of its combination with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences (N&B) business, IFF will begin a new era guided by an authentic customer-centric approach and commitment to execution, deep R&D and innovation capabilities, a storied legacy of artistry and a passion to be an essential partner for its customers around the world.

As part of the new brand identity, IFF has launched a new tagline, purpose, brand commitments, and cultural attributes and values. The Company believes that these brand components will support the success of the four divisions that now comprise the new IFF.

IFF’s new brand identity and tagline: Where science and creativity meet, captures the company’s longstanding focus on the dynamic interplay between artistry and science to deliver differentiated, integrated solutions to customers that amaze and delight. IFF is a force for good in its communities worldwide, accelerating sustainability-driven change across its industry.

The company’s purpose, Applying science and creativity for a better world, continues to inspire everyone at IFF to push past traditional industry boundaries and commits to be a force for a better and more sustainable future.

Core to the company’s strategy for success, a central vision: Be the partner for essential solutions, reflects its vital leadership role in the global value chain for consumer goods and commercial products, and deep commitment to be guided by a customer-centric approach in everything we do.

The IFF brand continues to be underpinned by three commitments, adapted to better reflect the new organization.

  • Question Everything: We’re here to shake things up and forge a new path. We’re working at the cutting edge of artistry and science and encourage new discoveries at every opportunity.
  • Champion Creators: We believe our differences make us great. We power companies of every shape, size and style with the ingredients, solutions and passion to convert ideas into impact.
  • Do More Good: Claiming perfection doesn’t help. We’re on a journey to do better for people and planet. Every day we bring the talent, influence and responsibility to constantly challenge the status quo.

“Today we start a transformative journey together to become a center of innovation for our customers,” said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our leadership team believes passionately in the importance and benefit of being a purpose-driven enterprise. We will lead not simply by relying on an unmatched portfolio and flawless execution, but by quickly unlocking new innovations as we tap into our shared passion for pairing science and creativity to deliver for our customers. We are creating an agile, empowered and innovative business that provides exceptional service and delivers on our commitment to be an essential partner for our customers.”

