 

Aurora Mobile Receives Letter of Appreciation from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 12:47  |  56   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it received a letter of appreciation (the “Letter”) from the Information and Communications Administration under China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), in recognition of the Company’s significant support of the privacy protection campaign which was launched in July 2020 to crack down on malicious APPs. The Letter also recognizes Aurora Mobile’s outstanding contribution to the ongoing efforts to protect personal data for mobile APP users in China.

In the Letter, the Information and Communications Administration commended Aurora Mobile for leveraging its technology capabilities to provide effective support of the authority’s digital privacy protection campaign. The authority also expressed a desire to extend its scope of collaboration with the Company.

China has been taking concrete steps to protect the interests of domestic users of mobile APPs, including a recent crackdown on malicious mobile APPs that infringed user rights and privacy, which has far-reaching implications for society. In response to the campaign, Aurora Mobile compiled the "Aurora Mobile’s Developer Application Compliance Guidance" to provide small and medium-sized mobile APP developers with one-stop data security and compliance consulting services, helping mobile APP developers to quickly understand the key points of compliance testing through various media formats, such as popular short videos, images and texts, and promotional brochures. To date, Aurora Mobile has helped hundreds of APPs complete rectification within the time frame required by regulators while highlighting the importance of user personal information protection among mobile APP developers.

In addition, Aurora Mobile has put in place a strict compliance review system, for all business operations, including research and development, process specifications and out-of-factory standards. Aurora Mobile has also actively participated in discussions to develop industry-wide regulations and standards. In August 2020, Aurora Mobile’s SDK earned an "SDK Security Certification" and "SDK Privacy Protection Certification" from the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center. In September 2020, the Company was selected as a practical case study for the Blue Book of the "Software Development Kit (SDK) Security and Compliance Report (2020)" published by the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology. In November 2020, Aurora Mobile became a member of the Mobile Internet Working Committee under the Internet Society of China, pledging to work with other member enterprises to jointly promote innovation, communication, and collaboration across the mobile internet industry.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Receives Letter of Appreciation from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it received a letter of appreciation (the “Letter”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with an Iconic German Luxury Vehicle Brand to Promote the Development of Smart IoV (Internet of Vehicles)
26.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Baoneng Motor to Deliver Intelligent Vehicle Solutions as the Auto Industry Digital Transformation Accelerates
20.01.21
Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer, JMEV, to Strengthen “Internet Plus” Smart Mobility Services
14.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Mobile Live Streaming Platform, Inke Limited, to Drive User Growth
12.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Local On-Demand Delivery Platform Dada Now to Improve User Experience by Leveraging Smart Technologies
07.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading O2O Pharmacy Platform, Dingdang Kuaiyao, to Strengthen AI-based “Internet Plus Healthcare” Smart Operations
05.01.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Online Brokerage Firm, Tiger Brokers, to Unlock Smart Operations