Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 January 2021 to 29 January 2021:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,280 221,565,528 25 January 2021 250 12,853.1600 3,213,290 26 January 2021 240 12,290.5417 2,949,730 27 January 2021 250 11,445.9600 2,861,490 28 January 2021 245 11,325.4694 2,774,740 29 January 2021 260 11,587.7308 3,012,810 Total 25-29 January 2021 1,245 14,812,060 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,319 11,897.2370 15,692,456 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 19,844 252,070,043 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,130 951,657,269 25 January 2021 1,250 13,934.8960 17,418,620 26 January 2021 1,200 13,289.4250 15,947,310 27 January 2021 1,200 12,424.9750 14,909,970 28 January 2021 1,285 12,390.3035 15,921,540 29 January 2021 1,300 12,676.2731 16,479,155 Total 25-29 January 2021 6,235 80,676,595 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,991 12,939.3095 51,640,784 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 79,356 1,083,974,648

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 128,714 A shares and 543,405 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.36% of the share capital.





Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 February 2021



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901





