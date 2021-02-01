 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 12:58  |  36   |   |   


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 January 2021 to 29 January 2021:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 17,280   221,565,528
25 January 2021 250 12,853.1600 3,213,290
26 January 2021 240 12,290.5417 2,949,730
27 January 2021 250 11,445.9600 2,861,490
28 January 2021 245 11,325.4694 2,774,740
29 January 2021 260 11,587.7308 3,012,810
Total 25-29 January 2021 1,245   14,812,060
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,319 11,897.2370 15,692,456
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 19,844   252,070,043
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,130   951,657,269
25 January 2021 1,250 13,934.8960 17,418,620
26 January 2021 1,200 13,289.4250 15,947,310
27 January 2021 1,200 12,424.9750 14,909,970
28 January 2021 1,285 12,390.3035 15,921,540
29 January 2021 1,300 12,676.2731 16,479,155
Total 25-29 January 2021 6,235   80,676,595
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,991 12,939.3095 51,640,784
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 79,356   1,083,974,648

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 128,714 A shares and 543,405 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.36% of the share capital.


Page 1 of 2


Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 1 February 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901


Page 2 of 2


Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:03 Uhr
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.
25.01.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
25.01.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
18.01.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
18.01.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
13.01.21
Vergiss die Corona-Gewinner 2020! Diese Aktien stehen 2021 im Fokus
12.01.21
Warum der Vorsatz für 2021 sein sollte, mehr Blockchain-Aktien zu kaufen
11.01.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
11.01.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
04.01.21
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.