Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 25 January 2021 to 29 January 2021:
|
Number of
A shares
|
Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|17,280
|221,565,528
|25 January 2021
|250
|12,853.1600
|3,213,290
|26 January 2021
|240
|12,290.5417
|2,949,730
|27 January 2021
|250
|11,445.9600
|2,861,490
|28 January 2021
|245
|11,325.4694
|2,774,740
|29 January 2021
|260
|11,587.7308
|3,012,810
|Total 25-29 January 2021
|1,245
|14,812,060
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,319
|11,897.2370
|15,692,456
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|19,844
|252,070,043
|
Number of
B shares
|
Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|69,130
|951,657,269
|25 January 2021
|1,250
|13,934.8960
|17,418,620
|26 January 2021
|1,200
|13,289.4250
|15,947,310
|27 January 2021
|1,200
|12,424.9750
|14,909,970
|28 January 2021
|1,285
|12,390.3035
|15,921,540
|29 January 2021
|1,300
|12,676.2731
|16,479,155
|Total 25-29 January 2021
|6,235
|80,676,595
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,991
|12,939.3095
|51,640,784
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|79,356
|1,083,974,648
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 128,714 A shares and 543,405 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.36% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 1 February 2021
