Northrop Grumman Announces $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $2 billion of Northrop Grumman’s common stock. Under the ASR agreement, Northrop Grumman will receive initial deliveries of approximately 5.9 million shares on Feb. 2, representing approximately 85 percent of the expected share repurchases under the ASR agreement, based on the company’s closing price of $286.61 on Jan. 29, 2021. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on Northrop Grumman’s volume-weighted average price during the term of the transaction, less a discount, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. The ASR will be completed under the company’s current share repurchase authorization, which currently has $5.8 billion in authorization remaining.



Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 97,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.