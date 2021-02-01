 

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces Management Transition In Support of Strategic Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 12:55  |  63   |   |   

- Franz Obermayr, Ph.D. Appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer, Transitioning From EVP Clinical Development -

- Stephen From Elevated from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman -

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system, today announced that Franz Obermayr, Ph.D., Managing Director and former CEO of recently acquired Panoptes Pharma, was appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer and will transition from his current role at EyeGate as EVP Clinical Development, effective February 1, 2021. As part of this transition, Stephen From will be elevated from his current role as President and CEO to providing strategic support as Executive Chairman.

“This management transition reflects the evolution of EyeGate as we embark on initiating a robust clinical program that is moving beyond ophthalmology with the intent to extend into a broad range of therapeutic areas,” said Dr. Obermayr. “The recent acquisition of Panoptes transformed EyeGate’s pipeline, bringing PP-001, a clinical-stage, next-generation, best-in-class inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (“DHODH”) with a validated immune-modulating mechanism and potential best-in-class specificity and potency to avoid off-target side effects and safety issues. I’m honored to take the helm during this new phase of growth and look forward to working with Stephen From, the Board and EyeGate management to fully exploit the clinical potential of PP-001, while leveraging the promising preclinical and clinical data we generated through Panoptes’ PP-001 development program.”

Mr. From commented, “As Co-Founder and former CEO of Panoptes, Franz is uniquely suited to lead EyeGate as it prepares to expand beyond ophthalmology. Franz‘s proven track record as a biomedical industry executive with expertise in global strategy and clinical and regulatory development, paired with his strong scientific acumen, will be invaluable as we advance our expanded pipeline. I, along with the entire Board, look forward to working with Franz and our impressive leadership team as we evolve into the new EyeGate.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces Management Transition In Support of Strategic Transformation - Franz Obermayr, Ph.D. Appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer, Transitioning From EVP Clinical Development - - Stephen From Elevated from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman - WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
EyeGate Enters Into Agreement for $8.0 Million Private Placement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
19
EYEG (Mkap $12 M) Final Daten imminent (4Q19) // extrem low float Aktie