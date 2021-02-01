EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces Management Transition In Support of Strategic Transformation

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system, today announced that Franz Obermayr, Ph.D., Managing Director and former CEO of recently acquired Panoptes Pharma, was appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer and will transition from his current role at EyeGate as EVP Clinical Development, effective February 1, 2021. As part of this transition, Stephen From will be elevated from his current role as President and CEO to providing strategic support as Executive Chairman.

“This management transition reflects the evolution of EyeGate as we embark on initiating a robust clinical program that is moving beyond ophthalmology with the intent to extend into a broad range of therapeutic areas,” said Dr. Obermayr. “The recent acquisition of Panoptes transformed EyeGate’s pipeline, bringing PP-001, a clinical-stage, next-generation, best-in-class inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (“DHODH”) with a validated immune-modulating mechanism and potential best-in-class specificity and potency to avoid off-target side effects and safety issues. I’m honored to take the helm during this new phase of growth and look forward to working with Stephen From, the Board and EyeGate management to fully exploit the clinical potential of PP-001, while leveraging the promising preclinical and clinical data we generated through Panoptes’ PP-001 development program.”

Mr. From commented, “As Co-Founder and former CEO of Panoptes, Franz is uniquely suited to lead EyeGate as it prepares to expand beyond ophthalmology. Franz‘s proven track record as a biomedical industry executive with expertise in global strategy and clinical and regulatory development, paired with his strong scientific acumen, will be invaluable as we advance our expanded pipeline. I, along with the entire Board, look forward to working with Franz and our impressive leadership team as we evolve into the new EyeGate.”