Commercial Sector to Account for Two-third Demand for Automated Blinds and Shades, says Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated blinds and shades market is expanding on the back of consumer inclination toward smart home technologies. However, as the construction industry gets back on track after setbacks due to the onset of COVID-19, demand for automated blinds and shades will be higher from this sector through 2031. Semi-automatic blinds and shades are more sought-after over the fully-automatic versions, mainly due to their economical price. Demand will be particularly high across North America and Europe over the next ten years.

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global automated blinds and shades market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over3% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Automated Blinds and Shades Market Study

The use of motorized blinds/ shades is a trend rapidly being adopted throughout the world, which, in turn, is driving market growth.

Replacement of manually-operated blinds and shades with automated versions is also expected to provide impetus to growth, as demand for advanced features, decreased prices, etc., rises.

Development of blinds and shades integrated with speech recognition technology is seeing a rise.

Expansion of retail space in commercial establishments such as hypermarkets is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

8 out of 10 installations would be for the semi-automatic versions of blinds and shades, with new installations holding more than 70% of market share.

North America , followed by Europe , is the biggest market for automated blinds and shades.

, followed by , is the biggest market for automated blinds and shades. Germany will account for one-fourth of the total sales in the European region.

will account for one-fourth of the total sales in the European region. The market in China and Australia is expected to grow the fastest, at close to 4% through 2031.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30915

"Key industry participants are focusing on developing partnerships with regional distributors and service providers in order to gain a competitive advantage in the evolving global market. The adoption of e-Commerce will create broad opportunities for market participants during the forecast period," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.