DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Agreement CureVac and Rentschler Biopharma Ramp up Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine, CVnCoV 01.02.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CureVac further strengthens its global manufacturing network

Rentschler Biopharma responsible for manufacturing, downstream processing and formulation of CureVac's CVnCoV in Laupheim, Germany

Process optimization currently under way to maximize drug product output

Tübingen/Laupheim, Germany and Boston/Milford, MA, USA, February 1, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), and Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced today that the companies have initiated the set-up of manufacturing capabilities for CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine, CVnCoV.

Rentschler Biopharma is gearing up for largescale cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) production of the formulated mRNA for CVnCoV. CureVac has started the clinical Phase 2b/3 trial with its mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, and therefore, is preparing the start of commercial production to meet global demands. Rentschler Biopharma contributes to the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredient, downstream processing and formulation of drug substance for the vaccine.

The companies entered into a collaboration in November 2020 with the set-up of dedicated production lines at the Rentschler Biopharma site in Laupheim, Germany. Currently, optimization of the production process is taking place to increase mRNA yield. It is expected to produce more than 100 million doses of the CureVac vaccine per year in Laupheim.

Dr. Florian von der Mülbe, Chief Production Officer of CureVac, said: "We are pleased to partner with Rentschler Biopharma, whose quality work is well known in the industry, to conduct key aspects of the CVnCoV production process. CureVac has started building an integrated European vaccine manufacturing network with several CDMO partners. With this strategy, the company will expect a significant increase in manufacturing capacity for CVnCoV, potentially reaching up to several hundred million doses per year while mitigating potential supply chain risks."