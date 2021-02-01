Can-Fite Announces Inhibition of Liver Fibrosis by Cannabis Compounds in Preclinical Studies

As a global leader in discovering and developing drugs which target the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR), Can-Fite showed that cannabis derived compounds bind to A3AR, mediating therapeutic effects. CBD rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction inhibited the proliferation of LX-2 hepatic-stellate cells, the liver cell type mediating the development of fibrosis. This inhibitory response was neutralized by an antagonist to the A3AR, demonstrating that the anti-fibrotic effect was mediated via the A3AR.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd . (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory and liver diseases, announced today it has completed a set of pre-clinical studies demonstrating that CBD rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction induces an inhibitory effect on liver fibrosis. Fibrosis of the liver occurs when injured or inflamed liver cells can no longer repair themselves, resulting in an abnormally large amount of scar tissue. Liver fibrosis is associated with increased liver disease including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

“These data together with our unparalleled expertise in the development of liver fatty disease therapeutics that target A3AR, enable Can-Fite to contribute to unlocking the vast potential of cannabis derived compounds for the effective treatment of this pathological condition,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

Can-Fite’s small molecule drug candidate Namodenoson has shown efficacy in liver diseases and is headed into a pivotal Phase III in liver cancer and a Phase IIb in NASH. The Company has filed patent applications protecting its discovery of cannabinoid-based treatments where A3AR is overexpressed including liver cancer, other cancers, autoimmune, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

According to Adroit Market Research, the medical cannabis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29% to $56.7 billion by 2026.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in Phase III trials for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and successfully achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.