Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Research Collaboration to Explore Role of HSV-1 in Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response, announced today that it is entering a collaboration with Dr. Michael Camilleri of the Mayo Clinic to explore the role of antiviral therapy in managing Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The first step in the collaboration is focused on designing a phase 2 proof of concept study to treat the pain associated with IBS, with the longer-term goal of conducting the phase 2 study.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response, such as fibromyalgia (“FM”). Overactive immune response related to activation of tissue resident Herpes Simplex Virus-1 (“HSV-1”) has been postulated to be a potential root cause of chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable bowel disease (“IBS”), chronic fatigue syndrome and functional somatic syndrome, all of which are characterized by a waxing and waning manifestation of disease. While not completely understood, there is general agreement in the medical community that activation of HSV-1 is triggered by some form of environmental and/or health stressor. Our lead development candidate (“IMC-1”), is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib. IMC-1 represents a novel combination antiviral therapy designed to synergistically suppress HSV-1 activation and replication, with the end goal of reducing viral mediated disease burden.

Forward-Looking Statements

