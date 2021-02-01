Cubic Corporation to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Host Webcast on February 8 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 01.02.2021, 13:00 | 13 | 0 | 0 01.02.2021, 13:00 | Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, February 8, 2021 to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. The press release and supplemental materials will be published after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on the same day via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website: www.cubic.com. Conference Call and Webcast Information Date: February 8, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Hosts: Bradley H. Feldmann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Anshooman Aga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dial in: (833) 968-2299 778-560-2777 (international) Conference ID 5718879 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947685/89B1473D55EC7E94475591B7514C363B About Cubic Corporation Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005243/en/



