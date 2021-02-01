Fortive Appoints Read Simmons as Senior Vice President--Strategy and Jonathan Schwarz as Senior Vice President--Corporate Development

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced the appointment of Read Simmons as Senior Vice President of Strategy and the promotion of Jonathan Schwarz to Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, both effective February 1, 2021. Mr. Simmons will report directly to Jim Lico, Fortive’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and will lead Fortive’s strategic development efforts, including as they relate to mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and investment decisions, as well as organic growth strategies across all segments at Fortive. Mr. Schwarz will continue to lead Fortive’s Corporate Development function, including oversight of Fortive’s capital allocation and M&A efforts, and will also oversee Fortive’s tax and treasury teams.

Mr. Simmons joins Fortive from Vista Equity Partners, a leading private investment firm focused on software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. At Vista, he served as President of Vista Consulting Group, leading the firm’s dedicated internal consulting organization and developing strategies to accelerate growth, organizational capacity, and talent development throughout Vista’s private equity portfolio.