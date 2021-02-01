Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit Facilities

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today provided certain business updates regarding the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on DHC’s business and operating results. Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE), DHC’s senior housing operating portfolio, or SHOP, segment operator has partnered with CVS to administer vaccines to SHOP community residents and staff, which commenced in December 2020. DHC expects vaccination clinics for SHOP community residents and staff to be substantially complete by the end of the first quarter of 2021. As it pertains to DHC’s SHOP segment, as of January 29, 2021:

Approximately 18,000 total residents and staff, or more than 65% of residents and more than 30% of staff at DHC’s SHOP communities, have received vaccinations. This includes over 2,000 residents and staff who have received both doses of the vaccine;

Approximately 93% of DHC’s SHOP communities are currently open to new admissions; and;

Approximately 3.5% of DHC’s total SHOP community residents have or have had active cases of COVID-19, and approximately 67% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic have since recovered, as defined by CDC guidelines.

For the months ended September 30, October 31, November 30 and December 31, 2020, average occupancies in DHC’s SHOP segment were 74.5%, 73.8%, 72.5%, and 70.7%, respectively. Although occupancy has declined because of reduced move-ins by residents, sales leads have increased substantially since the end of 2020. The rolling four-week average sales leads as of January 24, 2021 were 83% higher than the rolling four-week average sales leads at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.

“The progress made to vaccinate residents and staff within our communities is a significant step toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Jennifer Francis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Diversified Healthcare Trust. “We expect to complete vaccination clinics by the end of the first quarter, and we believe it will vastly improve the health and well-being of our communities as well as enrich the resident experience at our properties. We expect growing confidence in the resident experience to drive resident move-ins, help stabilize our SHOP segment occupancy and lead to a recovery in senior living performance over time. We are also encouraged by the substantial increase in sales leads since the beginning of 2021, which is often an indicator of future move-in activity.”