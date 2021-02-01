 

Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today provided certain business updates regarding the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on DHC’s business and operating results. Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE), DHC’s senior housing operating portfolio, or SHOP, segment operator has partnered with CVS to administer vaccines to SHOP community residents and staff, which commenced in December 2020. DHC expects vaccination clinics for SHOP community residents and staff to be substantially complete by the end of the first quarter of 2021. As it pertains to DHC’s SHOP segment, as of January 29, 2021:

  • Approximately 18,000 total residents and staff, or more than 65% of residents and more than 30% of staff at DHC’s SHOP communities, have received vaccinations. This includes over 2,000 residents and staff who have received both doses of the vaccine;
  • Approximately 93% of DHC’s SHOP communities are currently open to new admissions; and;
  • Approximately 3.5% of DHC’s total SHOP community residents have or have had active cases of COVID-19, and approximately 67% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic have since recovered, as defined by CDC guidelines.

For the months ended September 30, October 31, November 30 and December 31, 2020, average occupancies in DHC’s SHOP segment were 74.5%, 73.8%, 72.5%, and 70.7%, respectively. Although occupancy has declined because of reduced move-ins by residents, sales leads have increased substantially since the end of 2020. The rolling four-week average sales leads as of January 24, 2021 were 83% higher than the rolling four-week average sales leads at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.

“The progress made to vaccinate residents and staff within our communities is a significant step toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Jennifer Francis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Diversified Healthcare Trust. “We expect to complete vaccination clinics by the end of the first quarter, and we believe it will vastly improve the health and well-being of our communities as well as enrich the resident experience at our properties. We expect growing confidence in the resident experience to drive resident move-ins, help stabilize our SHOP segment occupancy and lead to a recovery in senior living performance over time. We are also encouraged by the substantial increase in sales leads since the beginning of 2021, which is often an indicator of future move-in activity.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diversified Healthcare Trust Provides Business Updates and Announces Amendments to Credit Facilities Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today provided certain business updates regarding the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on DHC’s business and operating results. Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE), DHC’s senior housing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Diversified Healthcare Trust Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 25th
19.01.21
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces 2020 Dividend Allocation
14.01.21
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
06.01.21
Diversified Healthcare Trust Attending Capital One Securities REIT Conference on Tuesday, January 12th

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
11
Health Trust ein sicherer Dividendenesel?