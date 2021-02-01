 

Ingersoll Rand Completes the Acquisition of Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, completed the acquisition of Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a division of Tuthill Corporation. The transaction, completed with cash on hand for $184 million, fits strategically with the company’s portfolio of air compression technologies and operates under the tradenames MD Pneumatics and Kinney Vacuum Pumps.

MD Pneumatics and Kinney Vacuum Pumps are leaders in the design and manufacture of positive displacement blowers, mechanical vacuum pumps, vacuum boosters and engineered systems. Based in Springfield, Mo., Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems has approximately 160 employees and annual revenue of approximately $60 million. The employees and brands of the former Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems will join the Ingersoll Rand Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment.

“We welcome the MD Pneumatics and Kinney Vacuum Pumps team and the exceptional line of products, technologies and application expertise to the Ingersoll Rand family,” said Gary Gillespie, vice president and general manager of the IT&S Americas business. “With strong complementary technology and commercial opportunities, the MD Pneumatics and Kinney Vacuum products will offer our customers a diverse mix of critical flow solutions to address their specific needs and continue to accelerate Ingersoll Rand’s growth plans.”

The acquisition will further enhance Ingersoll Rand’s IT&S segment, which manufactures and services a broad range of compressor, vacuum and blower solutions used in a variety of applications. MD Pneumatics and Kinney Vacuum Pumps will expand Ingersoll Rand’s overall product portfolio and application expertise to better serve customers who require a deeper level of technical support in a wide variety of applications, including plastics, food processing, chemical and wastewater. In addition, the acquisition will expand the company’s global blower channel coverage providing customers worldwide with more choices to meet their needs.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

