Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Microvast, Inc., a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles ("Microvast" or the "Company") and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB) ("Tuscan"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Microvast becoming a publicly listed company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Microvast Holdings, Inc., and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “MVST.”

Microvast, founded in Houston in 2006, develops disruptive battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles, with research and development and production capabilities that span battery materials, multiple battery cell chemistries, modules and packs. The Company’s lower-cost batteries are designed specifically for commercial electric vehicles (EVs) that feature best-in-class fast-charging capabilities, high energy density, significantly longer cycle life and proven safety performance. Microvast’s batteries are now integrated in almost 30,000 vehicles, running in 160 cities in 19 countries, for a total of over 3.8 billion miles traveled on its batteries to date.

Microvast’s battery solutions are powered by its broad, proprietary intellectual property portfolio that spans all four major battery components and is fully owned and protected by more than 550 patents. Due to its highly differentiated, vertically integrated R&D and industrialization system, we believe Microvast delivers faster product development, tighter cost control and greater customization to its customers than does its competitors. As a result, the Company is supported by marquee customer partnerships with industry leaders, including CNH Industrial, Oshkosh Corporation and a leading German luxury sports car company, among others, as well as R&D partnerships with BMW, the United States Council for Automotive Research and Argonne National Laboratory.