 

Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 13:00  |  84   |   |   

Microvast, Inc., a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles ("Microvast" or the "Company") and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB) ("Tuscan"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Microvast becoming a publicly listed company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Microvast Holdings, Inc., and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “MVST.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005283/en/

Microvast, founded in Houston in 2006, develops disruptive battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles, with research and development and production capabilities that span battery materials, multiple battery cell chemistries, modules and packs. The Company’s lower-cost batteries are designed specifically for commercial electric vehicles (EVs) that feature best-in-class fast-charging capabilities, high energy density, significantly longer cycle life and proven safety performance. Microvast’s batteries are now integrated in almost 30,000 vehicles, running in 160 cities in 19 countries, for a total of over 3.8 billion miles traveled on its batteries to date.

Microvast’s battery solutions are powered by its broad, proprietary intellectual property portfolio that spans all four major battery components and is fully owned and protected by more than 550 patents. Due to its highly differentiated, vertically integrated R&D and industrialization system, we believe Microvast delivers faster product development, tighter cost control and greater customization to its customers than does its competitors. As a result, the Company is supported by marquee customer partnerships with industry leaders, including CNH Industrial, Oshkosh Corporation and a leading German luxury sports car company, among others, as well as R&D partnerships with BMW, the United States Council for Automotive Research and Argonne National Laboratory.

Seite 1 von 8


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with Tuscan Holdings Corp. Microvast, Inc., a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles ("Microvast" or the "Company") and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB) ("Tuscan"), a publicly-traded special purpose …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:53 Uhr
293
Microvast - IPO des Akkuherstellers mit Gigawattfabrik in Brandenburg