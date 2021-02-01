KKR Supports 87 Small Businesses and Nonprofits in Second Round of COVID-19 Relief Grants
KKR today announced the recipients of the second round of KKR Relief Effort grants awarded through the KKR Small Business Builders (SBB) and KKR Grants programs. The $50 million KKR Relief Effort was created by KKR and its employees last year to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic dislocation. In the latest round of grants, 52 small businesses and 35 nonprofits were selected to receive financial assistance and hands-on support from KKR, the firm’s employees, and its partner organizations.
“We created the KKR Relief Effort to help the people and businesses that make up our communities and are faced with significant challenges as a result of the pandemic. Nearly a year later, the need for this support is at an all-time high and we continue to stay focused on caring for small businesses and working with nonprofits that are having an outsized impact,” said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR.
In the second round of the SBB program, KKR awarded $10,000 each to 52 small business owners across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, with 25 states across the U.S. represented. 85% of these businesses are owned by women, 60% are owned by Black, Latinx, Asian, or Multiracial individuals, and 31% are owned by veterans or military spouses. The top industries supported in the latest round are Health and Wellness, Social Enterprise/Education, Food and Beverage Services, and Consumer Goods/Retail. The grants will support these small businesses to help them maintain day-to-day operations and jobs, while also supporting their future growth. To date, the SBB program has awarded grants to 107 small businesses around the world.
Through the KKR Grants initiative, which is focused on identifying and supporting nonprofits whose work supports priorities related to Opportunities, Communities, and Heroes, KKR awarded more than $7.5 million to 35 nonprofit organizations that are playing critical roles in addressing the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant recipients included both international nonprofits and locally focused organizations in the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany. To date, the KKR Relief Effort has allocated approximately $10 million to 60 nonprofits through the KKR Grants program.
“Our grant programs are identifying immensely talented leaders, diverse entrepreneurs, and compelling nonprofits – many of whom have been traditionally underfunded or underrepresented,” said Ali Hartman, KKR’s Head of Global Citizenship. “Together, with their knowledge and our investment, we hope to provide innovative, impactful solutions to the shared challenges our communities are facing in these unprecedented times.”
SBB and KKR Grants are available to organizations around the world with recipients selected in rounds on an ongoing basis.
- Small businesses can learn more and apply for SBB grants at kkr.helloalice.com. The current round of applications is open until February 10, 2021.
- The application for nonprofits is available at www.kkr.com/grants. The next round of applications is open until February 8, 2021.
KKR’s Relief Effort is helping address challenges facing our shared communities through four key pillars: supporting portfolio company employees; engaging our employees as leaders and change-makers; assisting small businesses; and providing strategic grants and partnerships.
About KKR Small Business Builders
KKR Small Business Builders is a grants-based program created to support small business owners who are struggling to navigate the challenges of the pandemic. KKR has joined forces with small business experts at Hello Alice and GEN Global to identify diverse and dynamic small business owners in need of assistance. Through SBB, KKR is awarding $10,000 grants to small business owners who will also receive support from KKR employees and the Hello Alice platform to help them better sustain their operations, maintain or create jobs and manage or pivot their business model. For more information, please visit kkr.helloalice.com.
About KKR Grants
KKR Grants is a global effort focused on identifying and supporting the most innovative and effective nonprofits whose missions are aligned with priority areas, including delivering immediate aid to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic, providing innovative pathways of workforce recovery and development, and supporting our heroes including teachers, first responders, essential workers and front-line medical professionals. KKR is supporting these organizations with financial grants and strategic support. For more information, please visit www.kkr.com/grants.
KKR Small Business Builders Round 2 Recipients
Vania Abdul-Badee
360 Marketing & PR, LLC | Camden, NJ
Rochelle Brenner
Action Karate Mt. Airy | Philadelphia, PA
Alessandro Biggi
Avocaderia | Brooklyn, NY
Belinda Bates
Bates Distributors and Suppliers | Southfield, MI
Lilly Benitez
Blade Craft Barber Academy | Dallas, TX
Eugene Tan
Bondi Valley Pty Ltd | Sydney, Australia
Joan Kanner
Bottoms Up Bagels | Baltimore, MD
Beverly Malbranche
Caribbrew | Newark, NJ
Emily McHugh
Casauri | Fort Pierce, FL
Katherine Tesch
Circus Academy of Tucson | Tucson, AZ
Faith Lee
Bird & Branch | New York, NY
Jessie Weinzatl
Coastal Massage and Wellness | Jacksonville, NC
Tara Darnley
Darlyng & Co. | Greensboro, NC
Darlene Crask
Ices Plain & Fancy | St. Louis, MO
Vivian Ross
Elephant in the Room Counseling Services | Augusta, GA
Yvonne Cox
Emmanuel Adult Day Center | Bridgeton, MO
Jewell Singletary
Gratitude Griot | Newark, NJ
Monika Reti
Hipcooks | Portland, OR
Catherine Jaffee
House of Pod | Denver, CO
Shelley Wiseman
Knauer-Wiseman | Solebury, PA
Kevin McLaughlin
Larema Coffee House | Rocky Mount, NC
Corie A. Lange
MamaCellas Pizza Station & Catering | Lima, OH
Khadijah Robinson
Nile | Washington D.C.
Carmen Brown
NJ Home Health Care | Jersey City, NJ
Kristina Han
Own Your Wonder | Washington, D.C.
Kelly DiNardo
Past Tense | Washington, D.C.
Zayana Harriday
Peace Homes 2 | Southfield, MI
Priyanka Raha
PopSmartKids | Bellevue, WA
Karim Abouelnaga
Practice Makes Perfect | New York, NY
Kristin Kagetsu
Saathi | New York, NY
Krittika Khandelwal
Sanskrit | Duluth, GA
Courtney Bromwich
Sawnee School of Ballet | Cumming, GA
LeToya Garland
School of Breaking | Aurora, CO
Victoria Sesay
Sesay Enterprises | Johns Creek, GA
Pearl Ubaru
SiSTEM Tutoring Agency | Houston, TX
Jereatha Nichols
Smart Economic Development | Orangeburg, SC
Mary Chris Ong
SOMA MVMT | Maplewood, NJ
Stella Husch
Strive Recreational Therapy | Clarkston, MI
Brittany Holtz
STUDIO B POWER YOGA | Harrisburg, PA
Grace Melek
Success Fitness & Training Center | Maplewood, MN
Usifo Ighedosa
Tabor Group Inc. | Sugar Land, TX
Cassiopeia Sledge
The Black Mall | Chicago, IL
Emmett Soldati
Teatotaller | Somersworth, NH
Heather Harrison
The Bake Shop | Edgewater, FL
Leo Pollock
The Compost Plant L3C | Providence, RI
Miquel Henderson
The Studio Mind|Body | Boulder City, NV
Maria Duerson
Umbrella Functional Consulting & Support Team | Croydon, PA
Linda Skwarcan
Veni’s Sweet Shop | Niles, MI
Courtney Blagrove
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab | New York, NY
Lakischia M. Smith
WHO DAT BarberShop | Harvey, LA
Sarah Anderson
Yoga on Beacon Hill | Seattle, WA
Ivano Cafolla
Zazuents | Donnybrook, Ireland
KKR Grants Round 2 Recipients
COMMUNITIES
Support for food security, safe housing, public health, and crisis relief
Bob Woodruff Foundation
New York, USA
Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS)
Berkeley, USA
Charles B. Wang
New York, USA
Children's Health Fund
New York, USA
COMP-U-DOPT INC.
Houston, USA
First Friends of New Jersey and New York
Kearny, USA
Hestia
London, UK
ImmigrationHelp.org
Boston, USA
ImmSchools
New York, USA
Literacy Lab (DBA LitLab)
Mill Valley, USA
New York Cares
New York, USA
NY Common Pantry
New York, USA
Peninsula Bridge
San Mateo, USA
Point Source Youth
New York, USA
The Trevor Project
West Hollywood, USA
OPPORTUNITIES
Support for innovative pathways of workforce recovery and development
Association Coup de Pouce – Partenaire de la réussite à l’école
Lyon, France
Breakthrough New York
New York, USA
BridgeYear
Houston, USA
Centro Community Partners
Oakland, USA
Dame Kelly Holmes Trust
Bath, UK
Echoing Green
New York, USA
Global Kids
New York, USA
Impetus
London, UK
International Justice Mission
London, UK
Matriculate
Brooklyn, USA
PENCIL
New York, USA
Techtonica
Richmond, USA
Upwardly Global
New York, USA
Youth Action
New York, USA
HEROES
Support for teachers, first responders, essential workers and front line medical professionals
|
Association to Benefit Children
New York, USA
ENTREPRENDRE POUR APPRENDRE
Paris, France
Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity
London, UK
Place2Be
London, UK
Silicon Valley Education Foundation
San Jose, USA
ZuBaKa gGmbH
Frankfurt, Germany
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
About Hello Alice
Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of more than 250,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. Founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners, including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com, as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
