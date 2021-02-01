 

KKR Supports 87 Small Businesses and Nonprofits in Second Round of COVID-19 Relief Grants

KKR today announced the recipients of the second round of KKR Relief Effort grants awarded through the KKR Small Business Builders (SBB) and KKR Grants programs. The $50 million KKR Relief Effort was created by KKR and its employees last year to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic dislocation. In the latest round of grants, 52 small businesses and 35 nonprofits were selected to receive financial assistance and hands-on support from KKR, the firm’s employees, and its partner organizations.

“We created the KKR Relief Effort to help the people and businesses that make up our communities and are faced with significant challenges as a result of the pandemic. Nearly a year later, the need for this support is at an all-time high and we continue to stay focused on caring for small businesses and working with nonprofits that are having an outsized impact,” said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Presidents and Co-Chief Operating Officers of KKR.

In the second round of the SBB program, KKR awarded $10,000 each to 52 small business owners across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, with 25 states across the U.S. represented. 85% of these businesses are owned by women, 60% are owned by Black, Latinx, Asian, or Multiracial individuals, and 31% are owned by veterans or military spouses. The top industries supported in the latest round are Health and Wellness, Social Enterprise/Education, Food and Beverage Services, and Consumer Goods/Retail. The grants will support these small businesses to help them maintain day-to-day operations and jobs, while also supporting their future growth. To date, the SBB program has awarded grants to 107 small businesses around the world.

Through the KKR Grants initiative, which is focused on identifying and supporting nonprofits whose work supports priorities related to Opportunities, Communities, and Heroes, KKR awarded more than $7.5 million to 35 nonprofit organizations that are playing critical roles in addressing the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant recipients included both international nonprofits and locally focused organizations in the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany. To date, the KKR Relief Effort has allocated approximately $10 million to 60 nonprofits through the KKR Grants program.

“Our grant programs are identifying immensely talented leaders, diverse entrepreneurs, and compelling nonprofits – many of whom have been traditionally underfunded or underrepresented,” said Ali Hartman, KKR’s Head of Global Citizenship. “Together, with their knowledge and our investment, we hope to provide innovative, impactful solutions to the shared challenges our communities are facing in these unprecedented times.”

SBB and KKR Grants are available to organizations around the world with recipients selected in rounds on an ongoing basis.

  • Small businesses can learn more and apply for SBB grants at kkr.helloalice.com. The current round of applications is open until February 10, 2021.
  • The application for nonprofits is available at www.kkr.com/grants. The next round of applications is open until February 8, 2021.

KKR’s Relief Effort is helping address challenges facing our shared communities through four key pillars: supporting portfolio company employees; engaging our employees as leaders and change-makers; assisting small businesses; and providing strategic grants and partnerships.

About KKR Small Business Builders

KKR Small Business Builders is a grants-based program created to support small business owners who are struggling to navigate the challenges of the pandemic. KKR has joined forces with small business experts at Hello Alice and GEN Global to identify diverse and dynamic small business owners in need of assistance. Through SBB, KKR is awarding $10,000 grants to small business owners who will also receive support from KKR employees and the Hello Alice platform to help them better sustain their operations, maintain or create jobs and manage or pivot their business model. For more information, please visit kkr.helloalice.com.

About KKR Grants

KKR Grants is a global effort focused on identifying and supporting the most innovative and effective nonprofits whose missions are aligned with priority areas, including delivering immediate aid to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic, providing innovative pathways of workforce recovery and development, and supporting our heroes including teachers, first responders, essential workers and front-line medical professionals. KKR is supporting these organizations with financial grants and strategic support. For more information, please visit www.kkr.com/grants.

 

KKR Small Business Builders Round 2 Recipients

Vania Abdul-Badee

360 Marketing & PR, LLC | Camden, NJ

 

Rochelle Brenner

Action Karate Mt. Airy | Philadelphia, PA

 

Alessandro Biggi

Avocaderia | Brooklyn, NY

 

Belinda Bates

Bates Distributors and Suppliers | Southfield, MI

 

Lilly Benitez

Blade Craft Barber Academy | Dallas, TX

 

Eugene Tan

Bondi Valley Pty Ltd | Sydney, Australia

 

Joan Kanner

Bottoms Up Bagels | Baltimore, MD

 

Beverly Malbranche

Caribbrew | Newark, NJ

 

Emily McHugh

Casauri | Fort Pierce, FL

 

Katherine Tesch

Circus Academy of Tucson | Tucson, AZ

 

Faith Lee

Bird & Branch | New York, NY

 

Jessie Weinzatl

Coastal Massage and Wellness | Jacksonville, NC

 

Tara Darnley

Darlyng & Co. | Greensboro, NC

 

Darlene Crask

Ices Plain & Fancy | St. Louis, MO

 

Vivian Ross

Elephant in the Room Counseling Services | Augusta, GA

 

Yvonne Cox

Emmanuel Adult Day Center | Bridgeton, MO

 

Jewell Singletary

Gratitude Griot | Newark, NJ

 

Monika Reti

Hipcooks | Portland, OR

 

Catherine Jaffee

House of Pod | Denver, CO

 

Shelley Wiseman

Knauer-Wiseman | Solebury, PA

 

Kevin McLaughlin

Larema Coffee House | Rocky Mount, NC

 

Corie A. Lange

MamaCellas Pizza Station & Catering | Lima, OH

 

Khadijah Robinson

Nile | Washington D.C.

 

Carmen Brown

NJ Home Health Care | Jersey City, NJ

 

Kristina Han

Own Your Wonder | Washington, D.C.

 

Kelly DiNardo

Past Tense | Washington, D.C.

Zayana Harriday

Peace Homes 2 | Southfield, MI

 

Priyanka Raha

PopSmartKids | Bellevue, WA

 

Karim Abouelnaga

Practice Makes Perfect | New York, NY

 

Kristin Kagetsu

Saathi | New York, NY

 

Krittika Khandelwal

Sanskrit | Duluth, GA

 

Courtney Bromwich

Sawnee School of Ballet | Cumming, GA

 

LeToya Garland

School of Breaking | Aurora, CO

 

Victoria Sesay

Sesay Enterprises | Johns Creek, GA

 

Pearl Ubaru

SiSTEM Tutoring Agency | Houston, TX

 

Jereatha Nichols

Smart Economic Development | Orangeburg, SC

 

Mary Chris Ong

SOMA MVMT | Maplewood, NJ

 

Stella Husch

Strive Recreational Therapy | Clarkston, MI

 

Brittany Holtz

STUDIO B POWER YOGA | Harrisburg, PA

 

Grace Melek

Success Fitness & Training Center | Maplewood, MN

 

Usifo Ighedosa

Tabor Group Inc. | Sugar Land, TX

 

Cassiopeia Sledge

The Black Mall | Chicago, IL

 

Emmett Soldati

Teatotaller | Somersworth, NH

 

Heather Harrison

The Bake Shop | Edgewater, FL

 

Leo Pollock

The Compost Plant L3C | Providence, RI

 

Miquel Henderson

The Studio Mind|Body | Boulder City, NV

 

Maria Duerson

Umbrella Functional Consulting & Support Team | Croydon, PA

 

Linda Skwarcan

Veni’s Sweet Shop | Niles, MI

 

Courtney Blagrove

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab | New York, NY

 

Lakischia M. Smith

WHO DAT BarberShop | Harvey, LA

 

Sarah Anderson

Yoga on Beacon Hill | Seattle, WA

 

Ivano Cafolla

Zazuents | Donnybrook, Ireland

 

KKR Grants Round 2 Recipients

COMMUNITIES

Support for food security, safe housing, public health, and crisis relief

 

Bob Woodruff Foundation

New York, USA

 

Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS)

Berkeley, USA

 

Charles B. Wang

New York, USA

 

Children's Health Fund

New York, USA

 

COMP-U-DOPT INC.

Houston, USA

 

First Friends of New Jersey and New York

Kearny, USA

 

Hestia

London, UK

 

ImmigrationHelp.org

Boston, USA

 

ImmSchools

New York, USA

 

Literacy Lab (DBA LitLab)

Mill Valley, USA

 

New York Cares

New York, USA

 

NY Common Pantry

New York, USA

 

Peninsula Bridge

San Mateo, USA

 

Point Source Youth

New York, USA

 

The Trevor Project

West Hollywood, USA

OPPORTUNITIES

Support for innovative pathways of workforce recovery and development

 

Association Coup de Pouce – Partenaire de la réussite à l’école

Lyon, France

 

Breakthrough New York

New York, USA

 

BridgeYear

Houston, USA

 

Centro Community Partners

Oakland, USA

 

Dame Kelly Holmes Trust

Bath, UK

 

Echoing Green

New York, USA

 

Global Kids

New York, USA

 

Impetus

London, UK

 

International Justice Mission

London, UK

 

Matriculate

Brooklyn, USA

 

PENCIL

New York, USA

 

Techtonica

Richmond, USA

 

Upwardly Global

New York, USA

 

Youth Action

New York, USA

HEROES

Support for teachers, first responders, essential workers and front line medical professionals

 

Association to Benefit Children

New York, USA

 

ENTREPRENDRE POUR APPRENDRE

Paris, France

 

Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

London, UK

 

Place2Be

London, UK

 

Silicon Valley Education Foundation

San Jose, USA

 

ZuBaKa gGmbH

Frankfurt, Germany

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Hello Alice

Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of more than 250,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. Founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners, including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com, as well as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.



