 

Taysha Gene Therapies Highlights Strategic Priorities and Provides 2021 Business Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA) (“Taysha”), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today highlighted its strategic priorities and provided a business outlook for 2021.

“We enter 2021 having built a strong foundation on which to execute our corporate and pipeline objectives. Notably, we expanded our seasoned leadership team and esteemed board of directors steeped in gene therapy development and commercialization expertise, successfully raised funds in our initial public offering, transitioned from a preclinical- to a clinical-stage company, and achieved important progress on R&D initiatives and our three-pillar manufacturing strategy,” said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “2021 will be a transformational year as we intend to rapidly advance multiple drug candidates to clinical proof-of-concept, further expand our platform-enabled pipeline and advance next-generation technologies. Specifically, we expect to report clinical data for our GM2 gangliosidosis program in the second half of this year and have multiple ongoing clinical studies by year end. We also anticipate several IND/CTA submissions across three CNS franchises and have multiple therapies in IND/CTA-enabling studies while advancing four new programs into preclinical development. In addition, we are excited to advance our next-generation platform technologies and further our efforts in redosing, transgene regulation and capsid development. We believe that our platform will drive future sustained innovation and value creation and look forward to highlighting the productivity of our platform in an R&D day later this year. Lastly, we continue to make progress on cGMP facility and process development capabilities with the completion of the design phase and initiation of procurement of long lead equipment.”

Anticipated Milestones by Program

TSHA-101 for infantile GM2 gangliosidosis: the first bicistronic gene therapy in clinical development designed to deliver two genes – HEXA and HEXB – intrathecally for the treatment of infantile GM2 gangliosidosis, also called Tay-Sachs or Sandhoff disease

  • Report Phase 1/2 safety and biomarker data (Queen’s University trial) in the second half of 2021
  • Submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the U.S. in the second half of 2021
  • Initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the U.S. in the second half of 2021
  • Report preliminary Phase 1/2 clinical data (Queen’s University trial) by year-end 2021

TSHA-118 in CLN1: a self-complementary AAV9 viral vector designed to express a human codon-optimized CLN1 transgene to potentially treat CLN1, a rapidly progressing rare lysosomal storage disease with no approved treatments

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taysha Gene Therapies Highlights Strategic Priorities and Provides 2021 Business Outlook Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA) (“Taysha”), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Taysha Gene Therapies Continues to Add Significant Gene Therapy Expertise to Leadership Team with the Appointment of Chief Legal Officer and Chief People Officer
19.01.21
Taysha Gene Therapies Receives Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations for TSHA-105 for the Treatment of Epilepsy Caused by SLC13A5 Deficiency
13.01.21
Taysha Gene Therapies and UT Southwestern Medical Center Launch Innovation Fund to Accelerate Advancement of AAV Gene Therapies for Monogenic Diseases of the Central Nervous System
04.01.21
Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Collaboration with AllStripes on SURF1-Associated Leigh Syndrome Clinical Development and Natural History