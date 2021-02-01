Taysha Gene Therapies Highlights Strategic Priorities and Provides 2021 Business Outlook

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA) (“Taysha”), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today highlighted its strategic priorities and provided a business outlook for 2021.

“We enter 2021 having built a strong foundation on which to execute our corporate and pipeline objectives. Notably, we expanded our seasoned leadership team and esteemed board of directors steeped in gene therapy development and commercialization expertise, successfully raised funds in our initial public offering, transitioned from a preclinical- to a clinical-stage company, and achieved important progress on R&D initiatives and our three-pillar manufacturing strategy,” said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “2021 will be a transformational year as we intend to rapidly advance multiple drug candidates to clinical proof-of-concept, further expand our platform-enabled pipeline and advance next-generation technologies. Specifically, we expect to report clinical data for our GM2 gangliosidosis program in the second half of this year and have multiple ongoing clinical studies by year end. We also anticipate several IND/CTA submissions across three CNS franchises and have multiple therapies in IND/CTA-enabling studies while advancing four new programs into preclinical development. In addition, we are excited to advance our next-generation platform technologies and further our efforts in redosing, transgene regulation and capsid development. We believe that our platform will drive future sustained innovation and value creation and look forward to highlighting the productivity of our platform in an R&D day later this year. Lastly, we continue to make progress on cGMP facility and process development capabilities with the completion of the design phase and initiation of procurement of long lead equipment.”

Anticipated Milestones by Program

TSHA-101 for infantile GM2 gangliosidosis: the first bicistronic gene therapy in clinical development designed to deliver two genes – HEXA and HEXB – intrathecally for the treatment of infantile GM2 gangliosidosis, also called Tay-Sachs or Sandhoff disease

Report Phase 1/2 safety and biomarker data (Queen’s University trial) in the second half of 2021

Submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the U.S. in the second half of 2021

Initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the U.S. in the second half of 2021

Report preliminary Phase 1/2 clinical data (Queen’s University trial) by year-end 2021

TSHA-118 in CLN1: a self-complementary AAV9 viral vector designed to express a human codon-optimized CLN1 transgene to potentially treat CLN1, a rapidly progressing rare lysosomal storage disease with no approved treatments